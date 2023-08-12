Transfers Sevilla: Bonus, another season

One of the players that has generated the most interest in this transfer market at Sevilla is Yassin Bunu. The goalkeeper has been on the agenda of many important European teams this summer, with Real Madrid being the latest to be interested in covering up Thibaut Courtois’ injury. A hero of Sevilla’s recent seasons, his departure was taken for granted after being promoted to the league bench last season following the arrival of José Luis Mendilibar. However, His ownership against Valencia and the fact that all air change options other than the Madrid side have fallen could open the door for the Moroccan succession at Nervión..

Great interest and start with Sevilla

Although his name was on the agenda of a large number of teams in this transfer market, the reality is that all options disappeared and Yassin Bunu started the season in the starting XI at Sevilla. commands like PSG or Bayern Munich they thought about him this summer. However, the French relied on Arnau Tenas as a replacement for Donnarumma, while the Bavarians insist on Kepa Arrizabalaga, In addition to having tried other options, compete with Manuel Neuer. Manchester United and Inter Milan they also followed in his footsteps. However, the British signed Andre Onana and the Italians went to the Allianz Arena to close Jan Sommer.

Teams that have shown interest in him in the past as West Ham United or Tottenham Hotspur They didn’t even move. Current UEFA Conference League champions. retains his pair of goalkeeperswhile those from north london suggested to david ray and finally turned on Guglielmo Vicario. The thriving Saudi football has also shown interest, although the goalkeeper intends to pursue a career in Europe. Thus, and if only real Madrid To remedy this, Yassin Boon is finding it increasingly difficult to leave Sevilla in this transfer market.

Zero offers for Bounou

Although Yacine Bunu’s name has been associated with a large number of teams on the transfer market, the reality is that Sevilla have not received a signed offer for him. Here is how Pepe Castro stated it in the preview of the match against Valencia: “There is no situation for Bono. Actually he is playing. That’s why, I can only say that there is no “Caso Bono” in Seville. Because there are no offers for him“. To date, the only option left for the Moroccan is Real Madrid after a serious injury to Courtois.

Real Madrid, the only option

When Yassin Bounu seemed to be running out of options to leave Sevilla in this transfer market, Real Madrid must head to the market in search of a goalkeeper. Thibaut Courtois suffered a serious knee injury and Meringue only has Lunin as his only goal for the first team.. Despite Ancelotti’s confidence in the goalkeeper, Florentino Perez’s side will be looking for someone to make up for the loss of the Belgian and give the Ukrainians some competition. Thus, the Madrid players appreciate two types of signing.

First of all, someone experienced, like a Moroccan, Kepa Arrizabalaga or David De Gea. In second place, the young goalkeeper option for the future also wins by whole numbers, with Illan Mellier as the favourite. So with the season already underway and the only plausible option with Madrid, the Moroccan’s future could be one more year under Nervion’s sticks.

Mellier, the Madrid alternative to Bono

