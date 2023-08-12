Transmission log | Real Madrid unintentionally shakes up the goalkeeping market

News of the day in Spain

Thibaut Courtois’ injury forces Real Madrid to look for a goalkeeper. The white team had to look for a replacement for the Belgian, who will miss the entire season due to a torn knee ligament. Yassin Bono becomes the favourite, but the merengue team considered several names.

Barcelona are still looking for a right-back for a new pitch. This is one of the unresolved topics for the Catalans. Pablo Maffeo appears on the scene as a possible alternative, but the Catalans have not yet specified anything at the start of La Liga. While Marco Verratti also appeared in his orbit and seduced Neymar from MLS.

Decisions that Diego Simeone makes at Atlético Madrid. The manager, who opened up in a lengthy interview today, wants Rodrigo Riquelme to be in his ranks next season. In addition, he does not rule out a move to Ansu Fati if Barcelona put him up for sale.

The tug of war continues in the case of Kylian Mbappe. The summer soap opera is running its course, and on Thursday’s episodes, the striker once again showed his willingness to go free in 2024. In addition, a letter from the club appeared warning about the consequences of this decision.

News of the day abroad

Bayern Munich closed the fence for Harry Kane. The Bayern team would have reached an agreement with Tottenham for around 110 million euros to finally accept the English striker for the new season. Although some information in the afternoon explained that the agreement could be in jeopardy.

“Inter” again strengthens its gate. After signing Yann Sommer today, the Nerazzurri welcomed Sampdoria’s Emil Audero. On loan with a buy option, this is another thing for the team currently managed by Simone Inzaghi.

Manchester City keep trying with Lucas Paqueta and more goals. The Brazilian midfielder from West Ham is again Pep Guardiola’s wish, and today there is talk of new offers and ongoing negotiations. In addition, the European champions are still looking for a replacement for Riyad Mahrez.

Chelsea and Turin Juventus break off negotiations. After several days of intense negotiations between the parties and some media considering this possibility closed, the exchange of Dusan Vlahovic for Romelu Lukaka will finally not take place.

official movements

Celta defeat Karl Starfelt

Despite playing in the Champions League with Celtic Glasgow, Karl Starfelt will continue his career at Celta Vigo. The Swedish defender has just signed a 4-year contract with the Galician side.

Chelsea sent Gaga Slonina to Eupen

This season, the goalkeeper goes on loan to Belgium.

West Ham announce signing of Edson Alvarez

This is Edson Alvarez, who came from Ajax for about 39 million euros. Thus, the Mexican center will become the successor to Declan Rice, who left for Arsenal for €116 million. Aztec signed a contract until 2028.

Athletic Madrid loan Nico Serrano to PEC Zwolle

A new start for Nico Serrano. The Athletic player who went on loan to Mirandes last season will not be returning to Lezama. As confirmed by the team from Bilbao, Serrano will go on loan at PEK Zwolle.

Edu Sanchez moves to Barcelona

The young left-back landed at the Barça subsidiary to strengthen his team.

Getafe sell player to Levante

Angel Algobia changes Getafe to Levante, where he signs a contract until 2025.

Napoli made a transfer for 12 million euros

Jens Cajuste joined the Italian team from the Reims stadium.

Fiorentina have a new striker

M’Bala Nzola arrives from La Specia to the alto box.

Bournemouth closed two contracts

Following Alex Scott, today the Cherries just announced the arrival of Max Aaron to strengthen their roster.

Andorra increases attack

21-year-old Pablo Moreno falls into the second division.

Samu Costa is already from Real Mallorca

The Portuguese land from Almeria.

Bayern lost a piece

American Mark Tillman goes on loan to Dutch PSV Eindhoven.

Raul Garcia de Haro arrives in Osasuna

The striker moved to the Navarrese team from Real Betis.

Roma sell over 28 million euros

Defender Roger Ibanez landed in Saudi Al Ahly for a significant sum.

Tottenham lost a piece

Joe Rodon is on loan to Leeds United for the whole season.

Benfica already has a new goalkeeper

Anatoly Trubin signed a contract with the Lisbon team until 2028.