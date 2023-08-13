Travel vaccines: what and when to do

Alejandro Ramirez | With the arrival of good weather, the desire to leave and switch off returns. However, the desire for adventure must be combined with a solid knowledge of the challenges. vaccinations for travelers. To this end, Sanofiin cooperation with SIMVIM launched the information campaign “VacciConCura”.

Alberto TomasiPresident of SIMVIM, said: “Whether you are traveling for business or pleasure, especially in relation to the most “exotic” destinations, it is very important to inform yourself in advance about the possible risks and pathologies present in the country of destination. , as well as the possibility of protection from these diseases.

“In this sense,” he adds, “vaccines are an effective way to prevent many diseases that can be contracted while traveling.” According to Tomasi, the need or recommendation to receive such vaccinations should always evaluated at your doctor or Travel Medicine clinics. We must take into account the destination, the type of holiday and the state of our health.

prevent cholera

He anger acute infectious disease caused by gram-negative bacteria Vibrio cholerae Infection mainly occurs through the consumption of contaminated food and/or water.

The disease is now endemic in many countries with unreliable sanitation, especially in Africa, India and Bangladesh. According to the World Health Organization, between 3 and 5 millions of people They are infected all over the world.

The incubation period is several hours to five days. The initial symptom is diarrhea intensive. The patient can lose more than a liter of liquid stool per hour. Because of their whitish color and characteristic odor, they are often referred to as “rice water”.

Cholera vaccination is generally recommended only for travelers in danger, that is, medical workers and specialists who travel to endemic areas affected by various natural disasters. Everyone else is encouraged to take the right hygienic norm. The vaccine is given orally in two doses 7 to 40 days apart.

Prevent Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A This is an acute infectious disease caused by an RNA virus called HAV that attacks and damages liver cells. In developing countries, where sanitary conditions are often unreliable, infection is transmitted through direct contact with infected people or through consumption of contaminated food and/or drink.

Unlike other types hepatitis B and C, hepatitis A never becomes chronic and is not a risk factor for cirrhosis and liver cancer. In most cases, the disorder manifests itself asymptomatic. However, when present, symptoms begin abruptly. Fatigue appears first, associated with headache, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, fever, muscle and abdominal pain.

Hepatitis A vaccination is recommended for non-immune travelers traveling to high risk areas such as Africa, Asia, the countries of the Mediterranean basin, the Middle East, Central and South America. The vaccine is administered intramuscularly in two doses with an interval of 6 months.

prevent yellow fever

yellow fever is an acute infectious disease caused by a virus flaviviruses which is transmitted by bite mosquito genus edes. High-risk countries are West and Central Africa with 200,000 cases per year and Central and South America with 100-200,000 cases per year.

He incubation period from infection for three to six days. When they are present symptoms they include high fever, weakness, chills, dizziness, headache, and body aches. Also nausea, vomiting, constipation, irritability, low white blood cell count, flushing of the face and conjunctiva.

V more serious cases Also appear hemorrhagic manifestations, jaundice, epigastric pain, renal failure, delirium, convulsions. Vaccination against yellow fever is recommended for travelers to the above areas.