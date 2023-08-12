Tricks to avoid biting people and pets, risks and what to do

The walking caterpillar is one of the nastiest insects that nature has given us.. This dangerous species is capable of causing damage to forests, gardens and city parks, while endangering health of people and their pets. There are many things we need to know about the procession moth and its dangers.

What is a processional caterpillar?

The processional caterpillar, whose scientific name is Thaumetopoea pityocampa, is an insect that belongs to the Lepidoptera family. These caterpillars are easily recognizable due to the long white hairs that cover their entire body. They contain a substance called thioxanthone, whichSeverely irritating to skin, eyes, mucous membranes and respiratory tract. people and animals are too close.

Processional caterpillar larvae feed on pine leaves, especially in spring and summerwhen the weather is hot and dry. During the day, the caterpillars hide in their nests, which are made of silk and hair, and at night they come out in procession in search of food.

Processionary caterpillars can cause serious damage to pines, as they leave the trees weakened and susceptible to diseases and pests when feeding. In addition, when moving in procession from nests to trees, caterpillars often stumble upon paths and paths.which makes them dangerous to people and animals that get in their way.

health hazards

The crusader caterpillar is very dangerous to the health of people and animals that come into contact with it. A poisonous substance found in their hair is capable of producing severe allergic reactions, skin irritation, conjunctivitis, asthma and other respiratory problems.

In humans, symptoms of exposure to the processional caterpillar may appear immediately or after several hours and vary depending on the number of contacts and individual sensitivity. The most common symptoms include skin redness and itching, eye irritation, coughing, sneezing, nausea and dizziness.

In animals, the symptoms of exposure to the processional caterpillar are similar to those in humans, but in some cases can be even more severe. Dogs are the most vulnerable animals to caterpillars.as by licking or biting the insect’s hair, they can seriously damage the tongue and throat, which can lead to breathing problems, inflammation and ulceration.

How to prevent the impact of the procession caterpillar?

The best way to prevent contact with processing caterpillars is to stay away from nests or caterpillars that are processing at night. If you are walking in the forest or city park in spring or summer, it is recommended dress in long, tight clothesso that caterpillar hairs do not get on your skin or clothing. It is also recommended to wear gloves and protect your eyes with goggles to reduce the risk of eye irritation.

If you have pets, it is important to keep them away from trees infested with caterpillars. and prevent them from biting or licking the insect’s hair. If you suspect that the animal has ingested wool, you should immediately contact your veterinarian, as in some cases treatment must be immediate.

How to treat injuries caused by a procession caterpillar?

If contact with procession caterpillar hairs occurs, wash the affected area with plenty of cold water, do not rub or scratch the skin. If redness, irritation, or itching occurs, corticosteroid creams can be used under medical supervision.

If symptoms do not improve after a few hours or become severe, you should go to a medical center or hospital immediately get treatment. In the case of animals, it is important to contact the veterinarian as soon as the first symptoms are detected, as in some cases urgent treatment may be required to avoid serious complications.

What to do to prevent and avoid risks

The procession caterpillar is a dangerous insect that can cause serious health problems to people and animals that approach it. To avoid exposure to its toxic hairs, it is important wear long, tight clothing, gloves and eye protection.

If pets are present, it is important to keep them away from infested trees and act quickly when the first symptoms of infestation are detected. In any case, it is necessary to contact a medical or veterinary center in case of doubt or if serious symptoms appear. With care and knowledge, you can protect yourself away from the dangers of the walking caterpillar and enjoy the outdoors in peace.