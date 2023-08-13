Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later by Steve Miner, what did the critics say at the premiere?

Laurie Strode has lived through hell throughout the Halloween franchise, and Jamie Lee Curtis has played the character in some of the series’ most famous films. But just as much as she suffered, the public also went through something similar with the variety of offerings and the level of quality that the parts of the story that had the masked killer Michael Myers as the main antagonist after its first premieres had. . Fortunately, in recent years he has maintained a solidity that has attracted more audiences to his films.

Despite how irregular the franchise has been and how it has been revived in recent years thanks to the fact that it was revived with its eternal protagonist along with a proposal that has fascinated the public, there are deliveries that have been forgotten and even hated, but over time, they were able to see in a new guise. Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later (51%) may not have been well received by critics, but there are many things that stand out in the 1998 film that weren’t considered at the time.

What is Halloween H20: Twenty Years On about?

At that time it was great news to know that Jamie Lee Curtis will again play Laurie Strode after more than 15 years of absence. That being said, the end of several sequels was expected to make no sense and tarnished the name of what their fans expected from Halloween. Four films since Halloween II (31%), the seventh film, is a story that takes place two decades after the massacre on October 31, 1978, when former nanny Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) found herself being stalked by a persistent Michael Myers. Today in fiction, Laurie lives in Northern California under an assumed name, where she works as the headmaster of a private school.

But it’s not enough to escape Myers, who soon discovers his whereabouts. When Halloween descends on the peaceful community of Lori, she is overcome with a sense of dread, and for good reason, because she will soon be reunited with her worst nightmare. Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later (51%) was not critically acclaimed despite being considered the best of the many sequels released within the franchise. In this story, Laurie is raising her son John Tate (Josh Hartnett) and working at Hillcrest Academy. Laurie calls herself Keri Tate and is the director of this academy. This makes sense since Laurie certainly doesn’t want Michael Myers to find her, and she’s also tired of people knowing who she is.

Lori confesses to her partner that she is actually Laurie Strode and has lied about her identity. This scene is important because it shows how much she suffered because of what Michael did and because he was her brother. While the franchise promises a fight between Laurie and Michael, there’s actually a lot more to discover in this movie, as Lori fearlessly confronts him and even attacks him with an ax in the final scene, hinting that she’s determined to get out of there and leave. it’s over once and for all. This film at the time served to reset the Halloween timeline as it is considered a direct sequel to the second film and ignored the other four that came before it.

What did critics say about Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later?

Critics agree that the film is superior to several sequels, but negative reviews are plentiful. Those who gave him a chance found Curtis’ outstanding performance, which has been cited as very entertaining and one of the best things about the film. The way the film explored the protagonist’s trauma years after the first film was also praised, and the fact that the introduction of teenage characters helped bring new fans closer together. However, Michael Myers’ mask was criticized, as was the fact that the film didn’t make anything up and didn’t feel original. Various publications now consider it one of the best films in the franchise.

Here’s what critics said about Halloween H20: Twenty years later (51%):

Aga Roman from vox:

The H20 is far more distinctive than any of its predecessors.

Brian Eggert from Deep focus overview:

After everything that’s happened since Carpenter’s version, H20: Twenty Years Later feels like another of the franchise’s many attempts to rely on the iconic original film instead of using it as a launching pad for something else creatively.

Brian Rowe from InSessionFilm:

To be honest, when it comes to sequels, I prefer Laurie to be Michael’s sister because it ups the stakes and adds excitement, especially when her life is on the line.

David Gonzalez from cinematic reel:

Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later is a movie that I’m excited about. Despite being extremely dated, its ending would have ended the Halloween franchise on a high note and given it a well-deserved ending. Unfortunately, we cannot feel this end for long.

Derek Adams of Time-out:

If Carpenter’s film is about economy and skillful use of empty space, Miner’s loaded compositions feel unsystematic, which echoes in excessive orchestral music.

James Kendrick Q Network Film Desk:

Nothing more than a boring repetition of hackneyed cliches, enlivened only by the long-awaited return of a familiar face.

Kevin Thomas from Los Angeles Times:

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later is as stylish and terrifying as it is brutal. It brings back the stunning Jamie Lee Curtis in the role that made her a star and is a work of the highest excellence in every way.

Mark Pavlov from Chronicle of Austin:

I suppose it’s a fitting enough climax to one of the most memorable horror films, but when it ended, more than anything, I wanted to watch the original.

Matty Lucas from From the first row:

This film understood what made the original film so special and tells the story in a way that remains the highlight of the series, even if it’s no longer official canon.

Paul great-great CNN.com:

I’m currently stuck watching the revival of a film that first horrified me and then faded from view after a spate of thoughtless re-doings that looked like bloody tape loops.

Rick Green Globe and mail:

…Steve Miner is not Carpenter.

Robert Rothen of Scope of film Laramie:

The film was well-directed by director Steve Miner, and the actors were at their best. He has always kept my interest. This story just sucked.

Robin Clifford Winding Reviews:

The horror genre is not my forte in taste or interest, but I have to admit that I enjoyed watching Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later.

Sean Axmaker of Broadcast on demand:

The denouement comes in the second half, a tense and thrilling rollercoaster of classic chases and murders.

Sean Munro Flickering Myth:

While sensitively concise and extremely stylish compared to its terrible predecessors, H20: Twenty Years Later rarely rises above the average slasher, except for an entertaining performance by Curtis.

