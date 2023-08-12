Twitter: Currently the most popular series among the Twitter community

These are the series that all Twitter users are talking about. (Infobae/Jovani Pérez)

With over 300 million users, Twitter It has become one of the favorite social networks of Internet users who perceive this platform as a way to reach the most commented, current or important facts, which is why the entertainment industry also finds here popularity meter.

Streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max are aware of the impact Twitter can have, so try to position their series and movies in popular topics attract the interest of more users who can play productions and join the conversation.

Although in the new digital age it is easy to get lost among so many novelties and 65 million tweets are written every dayTwitter trends – which will always be characterized by the use of famous hashtags – can be a guide to what titles are trending.

Here are the most talked about series on Twitter in the last few hours:

1. Riverdale

Mentions: 3610

Archie and his friends from Riverdale become embroiled in a sinister mystery as they must deal with the complications of sex, love, school and family.

2. Cardiac arrest

Mentions: 3457

Charlie, an overly nervous and openly gay thinker, and Nick, a good-natured and cheerful rugby player, meet at a British boys’ primary school. Friendship blossoms quickly, but can there be more…? Based on the hit HEARTSTOPPER series of graphic novels by Alice Oseman.

3. South Park

Mentions: 3019

South Park is an American animated television series created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone for the Comedy Central channel. Aimed at an adult audience, it satirizes American society, current affairs, and culture with black humor through the stories and surreal situations that happen to its characters, four children (Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny) living in a fictional town Colorado called South Park.

4. The Last of Us

Mentioned: 1706

Twenty years after the pandemic wiped out almost the entire world population, cities have been abandoned and nature has taken its place. The infected people have turned into terrifying monsters that roam uncontrollably, and the survivors kill each other for food and protection. Joel, whose personal circumstances left him surviving violence, is hired to get Ellie, a fourteen-year-old girl who is humanity’s only hope, out of a military quarantine zone. This simple task turns into a brutal trip across the United States.

5. And just like that

Mentioned: 1491

This new chapter of Sex and the City follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

6.Blue

Mentioned: 1479

Bluey is a tireless six-year-old dog. This blue Australian Mountain Dog turns everyday life with his family into an extraordinary adventure, developing his imagination and mental, physical and emotional abilities.

7. I fell in love in the summer

Mentions: 925

The series is based on the New York Times bestseller. During the summer, Belly and her family go to a fisherman’s beach house in Cousins. Every summer is the same… until Belly is 16. Relationships will be challenged, painful truths will be revealed, and Belly will change forever. This is the summer of first love, first heartbreak and growth: this is the summer where she becomes beautiful.

8. Supergirl

Mentions: 714

The adventures of Superman’s cousin in her own superhero career. “At the age of 12, Kara escaped from the doomed planet Krypton with the help of her parents along with baby Kal-El. Protected and raised on Earth by her adoptive family, the Danvers, Kara grew up in the shadow of her adoptive sister Alex (Chyler Leigh) and learned to hide the phenomenal powers she shares with her famous cousin in order to maintain her identity. secret”.

9. The Living Dead

Mentions: 550

The action of “The Walking Dead” is set in an apocalyptic future in which the Earth was ravaged by a cataclysm that mutated most of the planet’s inhabitants into zombies. The series tells the story of the characters’ difficulties in surviving in a world populated by horror, as well as the personal relationships they develop, sometimes even threatening their survival.

10. Succession

Mentions: 508

The series revolves around the life of the Redstone family. They are billionaires and powerful, they have everything they want except a family life. They own one of the most successful communications companies in the world. His main goal is the development of the empire, and to do so, loyalty will be at stake.

Illustrative image of the Twitter logo on a smartphone screen (EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH)

Although Twitter was called SMS from the Internet for their messages, which allow a maximum of 280 characters (originally 140 characters), this is not the only thing to which the success of the Blue Bird network is attributed, but also trends (trends).

It was in 2008 when the platform launched this tool and company co-founder Jack Dorsey described it as “morning information evolution”because while earlier a person was aware of the most important news by reading newspapers or watching the morning news, now a trend blog gave Twitter users a glimpse of what was considered important at the time.

With that first look, a path was formed that allowed them to “explore” a particular topic, not only getting to know the opinions of others, but also taking part in the conversation.

It is now possible to observe trends or thematic trends at national and global level.

According to the Twitter page, trends are determined by an algorithm By default, they are personalized based on the accounts you follow, your interests, and your location. This algorithm identifies topics that are trending at the moment, rather than those that have been trending for a while or on a daily basis, to help you discover the latest topics covered.

They also became popular topics amplifier civil complaints around the world, such as the #MeToo and #BlackLivesMatter movements.

Charm was one of the most watched movies of 2022. (Disney Plus)

With the appearance various streaming platforms now the number of new series and movies to enjoy each week is greater and among this accumulation there are several titles that They stand out more than othersmonopolizing conversations between Internet users.

According to “A Year in Search”, Google’s annual summary for 2022, the most discussed and searched movie of the year was Thor: Love and Thunderfrom the Marvel Universe, starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.

He’s second on the list Black Adam, an action-adventure film that managed to unite Dwayne Johnson, Henry Cavill; in the third tier there was a production in which Tom Cruise participated, Top Gun: Maverickfollowed by Robert Pattinson’s Batman and the animated film Charm.

The last five items they were Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva, Jurassic World Dominion, KGF: Chapter 2; Uncharted and Morbius.

Regarding the seriesthe two most searched titles of the year were HBO productions Euphoriafollowed by Dragon House; The Disney Plus series Moon Night ranked third.

The Netflix series The Watcher came in fourth, followed by the Netflix series Inventing Anna; in sixth place was the Dahmer series; and then Boys.

In eighth place, the apocalyptic series from South Korea, We’re all dead; The Boys remained in the ninth step; finally, a successful adaptation of a book for young people was ranked 10th heartbreaker.

