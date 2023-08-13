Two deals for the weekend

The Belgrano cinema will screen two films this weekend: Los Terrenos and Oppenheimer.

“Earths”

This is a film directed by the prolific Veronica Chen.

The film is a film premiere at INCAA Space, and its author is credited with such works as “Smoking Cart”, “Rabbit Woman” and “Rosita”. Also from the 2020 premiere “The Tide”; a film that is somehow part of a diptych with the new “Los terrenos” as both have class divisions and struggles, private property and growing paranoia in the face of what is seen as deceit and threats as their axes.

“Los terrenos” premiered at BAFICI and was set in a seaside resort (in this case, Uruguay). The feature film stars Vera, a young Argentine obsessed with buying land from the sea. Julito, her husband, must return to Buenos Aires, and she, pregnant, remains in Las Dunas with several thousand dollars; a situation that makes visible the differences between the economic situation of Argentina and Uruguay and which are well worked out in the background.

The premiere is a co-production of Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil and features performances by Azul Fernandez, Cesar Troncoso. It can be seen from Friday to Tuesday at 19:00 (except Sunday, as it will be Election Day). Tickets are 400 pesos for general and 200 pesos for students and seniors. The film is suitable for persons over 13 years of age.

“Openheimer”

On the other hand, the proposal for the adult audience is “Oppenheimer”; biographical thriller written and directed by Christopher Nolan.

The projection is based on the American Prometheus; 2005 biography written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The film chronicles the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who was instrumental in developing the first nuclear weapon through the Manhattan Project and thereby ushering in the atomic age.

Cillian Murphy plays Oppenheimer with Emily Blunt as Oppenheimer’s wife (Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer); Matt Damon as General Leslie Groves (Oppenheimer’s military handler) and Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss (a senior member of the US Atomic Energy Commission).

The cast includes Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek and Kenneth Branagh.

“Oppenheimer” will be shown with subtitles from Friday to Tuesday at 21:00. Entrance fee 1100 pesos, duration 181 minutes. The film is suitable for persons over 13 years of age.