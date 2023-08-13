Two ophthalmologists from Granada performed 360 cataract surgeries in Honduras.

Loss of sight for many means loss of life. In countries like Honduras, having a cataract is synonymous with a displaced person, a loser. You can’t work, and in one of the most dangerous countries in the world, going out without having all your feelings one hundred percent is reckless. In this country, they have only three ophthalmologists, and besides, the operation is so expensive that the vast majority of the population, even if they could access the service, could not afford it. Francisco Manuel Hermoso and Joaquín Fernández are two ophthalmologists from Granada who donate their holidays to perform these surgeries for free.

For Francisco, a native of Atarfe, this is his first trip with the Elena Barraquer Foundation, but he says it won’t be his last. During the week they spent in Honduras, they performed 360 cataract surgeries on people without funds in the country. “We took in a woman who didn’t leave her house for three years because she couldn’t see.” After a fifteen-minute operation, this woman was able to see again.

Cataract surgery is not easy, but fast. “You can change people’s lives in just fifteen minutes,” explains Joaquin, the expedition leader. If they don’t see, they can’t work, and if they don’t work, they don’t live.”

And that’s what both explain is what the vocation is about. “When you decide to become a doctor, it’s because you want to help people. Fortunately, in Spain there are principles of justice and a great social system that allows everyone to take care of, but there are many countries that are not so lucky, ”says the doctor.

So Joaquin has led up to four different expeditions during 2022, with Francisco just joining them but will continue to participate in the future. “It’s super comforting. Although physically very exhausting, you come back with more energy, more vigor,” says Francisco. In fact, this trip led several of his colleagues to ask him how to join. “More than ten doctors wrote to me to see if they could they participate.” Because it’s not only about spending a whole week from 6 am to 8 pm, but also sacrificing part of your vacation to help people living in extreme poverty instead of rest.



one of the operations.



Ideal







The expedition consisted of ten people, in addition to Francisco and Joaquin, another ophthalmologist, two instrumentalists and five field assistants. Joaquín Fernandez was the leader of the expedition, which lasted seven days, from 16 to 25 July.

Expeditions always have the same working method: the first day is completely devoted to setting up the entire operating room. Although they have the support of local doctors, most of the work and materials are provided by the Foundation. They also devote the last day exclusively to dismantling the equipment and checking the patients operated on the day before, so the feat is greater, since they perform operations for only five days, during which an average of 72 operations are performed per day. Organized in partnership with the Consulate of Honduras in Valencia, this trip resulted in savings of US$750,000, according to the Honduran government, thanks to 360 activities carried out by the Elena Barraquer Foundation team.

In addition to 360 surgeries, this team performed between 150 and 180 consultations daily. “The problem of preventable blindness is the best because it has a solution, but there are also people with glaucoma who need to be alleviated somehow, and for this we are also here,” concludes Francisco Hermoso. And this is what Elena Barraquer says: “If all the ophthalmologists in the world would devote a week of our time to others, the problem of preventable blindness would be solved,” he says.

Elena Barraker Foundation



The Elena Barraquer Foundation has become a benchmark in cataract treatment worldwide. In Spain alone, this fund ranks fifth in terms of operations in the country with the largest number of interventions, including all hospitals in the country, although the vast majority of operations are carried out in developing countries. Dr. Elena Barraker founded the foundation in 2017, although she has been on these solidarity trips herself for many years.

Joaquin Fernandez has already made these trips with her and currently, in addition to his profession, also serves as a trustee of the foundation. The association currently has seven more trips planned until the end of 2023, five of them to Africa (Congo, Ghana, Madagascar, Botswana and Cape Verde), one to Argentina (Taco Pozo) and one more to Guatemala.