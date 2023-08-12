Two people are charged with crimes against health and personal possession of firearms

Carlos “I”, alias “El Cachorro” and Ana “R”, were linked to the trial due to their likely liability in health offenses of possession of fentanyl for commercial purposes, as well as possession of firearms and ammunition for the exclusive use of the army , fleet and aviation.

Attorney General of the Republic (Mr.LGR) reported through the Organized Crime Specialized Prosecutor’s Office (FEMDO) that in recent days he had executed a search warrant on a property in Tenancingo de Degollado, Mexico City, where “El Cachorro” was arrested. R”, who were seized 1,990 packaged fentanyl tablets for retail sale, as well as a firearm with nine rounds.

Subsequently, the Ministry of State of the Federation (MPF) submitted to the competent judge of the Federal Center for Criminal Justice in Almoloya de Juarez, State of Mexico, sufficient evidence to determine the connection with the process, the precautionary measure of preventing deprivation of liberty. and a two-month period for additional research.

Both defendants are being held at the Santiaguito Correctional and Social Reintegration Center in Almoloya de Juarez, Mexico City.

Guillermo Espinosa / @Guiesga

