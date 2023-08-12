Two stupid penalties condemn Almeria on debut

Almeria lacked the trade that Rayo Vallecano had in the game at Power Horse Stadium that opened the season. The Madrid team was better, smarter to take the lead with two penalties, each more absurd, and then know how to play with an advantage (0-2).

EA Sports League started with brilliant meeting from start to finish. It was Rayo Vallecano who took control of the early moments of the game thanks to very strong pressure. The first attack of the season came with a cross from Ivan Balliu, which Randy Nteka completed with a bite.

Almeria tried to lull the game long tenure, which frightens Adrian Embarbu from time to time and the speed of Larga Ramazani. But they were fleeting flashes before the heavenly dominance of the first bar. Oscar Trejo was next to land a direct free-kick against a clumsy tackle from Srdjan Babić up front. However, Isi Palason’s free kick went wide.

Almeria stretched out on the counter. First with the ball behind Alfonso “El Pacha” Espino, which Alejandro Pozo entered like a dagger, but his cross did not find a good shot from Adrian Embarba.

At the 17th minute, the first clear chance for a penalty should have appeared. he did it Edgar Gonzalez as a child arrived very late for the split ball with Randy Nteka. Isi Palason scores the first goal of the season defeating Diego Marinho with a mid-range shot to the right post.

After the goal, Almeria tried to seize the initiative in the match. But Rayo Vallecano put in a lot of effort defensively, given the permissiveness of Alberola Rojas, with tough tackles on Largi Ramazani and Lazaro Vinicius who saw no punishment.

The reaction was followed by a long right shot from afar by Lucas Robertone, which Stole Dimitrievski parried into the corner. But Alberola Rojas called another penalty from Sergio Akime, with whom Raista scored the second goal. This time it was Randy Nteka who did it.in the 28th minute with a central strike that completely deceived Diego Marinho.

After the blow, those Vicente Moreno did not give up and they were able to cut the time to hydration break with an Adrian Embarba center shot that only Idrissu Baba landed high. He also arrived with great danger after a great individual performance by Sergio Akime, which was wasted by Luis Suarez. The coffee producer will get it again after an excellent internship with Larji Ramazani. But his left foot strike was not sharp enough to defeat the Macedonian.

Before the break, the locals had the opportunity to increase the lead after a serious defeat to Idrissou Baba, but a shot from Unai Lopez barely stopped Diego Marinho. After this game Alberola Rojas was able to send off the Raista midfielder for a tough tackle on Lucas Robertone with a yellow card, but the referee didn’t see it enough to send him off.

After the break, Vicente Moreno brought in young rookie Sergio Arribas to try and find a heroic comeback. For his part, Francisco Rodriguez sent off Unai López for Ismaila Ciss to avoid a possible expulsion. In the first contact of the Madrid youth team with the ball, he made a very dangerous cross, which Stole Dimitrievski forwarded to a corner.

The local team will take control of the game through Largi Ramazani.who carried all the offensive weight through watermarks and dangerous arrivals that didn’t materialize. Rayo dedicated himself to waiting for Almeria’s inaccuracies in front of the goal.

After a second hydration break, Almeria continued to look to cut the score. First, through Sergio Akime, a shot in the wrong leg stopped Stole Dimitrievski. Later, with a dangerous cross from Luis Suarez, which Larji Ramazani could not finish off.

The meeting was dying little by littleand with a 0-2 scoreline that brought them to half-time, the first game of this new season was finally over.

Data sheet:

0 – AlmeriaStory by: Diego Marino; Alejandro Poso (Mark Pubill, m. 65), Edgar Gonzalez, Srdjan Babić, Sergio Akime; Lucas Robertone (Dion Lopi, m. 76), Idrissa Baba (Gonzalo Melero, m. 76); Adrian Embarba, Largy Ramazani (Marko Milovanovic, m. 82), Lazaro Vinicius (Sergio Arribas, m. 46) and Luis Suarez.

2) Lightning Vallecano: Stole Dimitrievsky; Ivan Balliou, Aridan Hernandez, Florian Lejeune, Alfonso Espino; Unai Lopez (Ismaila Ciss, m. 46), Oscar Valentin (Diego Mendez, m. 85), Isi Palazón, Oscar Trejo (Salvador “Salvi” Sánchez, m. 62), Alvaro Garcia (Oscar Valentin, m. 85) and Randy Nteka (Radamel Falcao, m. 81).

Goals: 0-1, m.20: Isi Palason from the penalty spot. 0-2, m.48: Randy Nteka from the penalty spot.

Judge: Alberola Rojas (Committee of Castile-La Mancha). He admonished local residents Larji Ramazani (m. 65), visitors to Unai López (m. 39), Alvaro Garcia (m. 50), Oscar Valentin (m. 65).

Incidents: Match corresponding to the first day of LaLiga EA Sports played at the Power Horse Stadium in front of 14,837 spectators.