UFC Fighter Who Went From Bankruptcy To Success And Received The Rock’s Blessing

His name was virtually unknown in the sports world until a few weeks ago when the famous actor and former wrestling figure, Dwayne Johnson (“Rock”) he made that clear by giving him an apartment and becoming his godfather.

Themba Gorimbo is a new “Cinderella Man” story in mixed martial arts.

A warrior’s life UFC, 32, It’s almost like a movie because he had to deal with challenges in his home country from an early age Zimbabwe.

At just 16, the Masvingo resident had to dig diamonds, illegal, to the local field.

His mother died at the age of nine and his father four years later, leaving him with many necessities and a dark path, forcing him to become involved in the sparkling stone business.

“We weren’t allowed to mine those diamonds, but we did it anyway,” recalled Gorimbo on the official UFC website. “I’ve always been lucky, not just lucky, but I’ve taken risks to go into deep areas where it’s dangerous, and I’ve always come out with diamonds. I was lucky with diamonds.”

However, one day luck did not leave him and he was captured by the police. A simple arrest ended in severe torture for poor Gorimbo because the authorities did it german shepherds which they attacked him.

“If you look at my body, I have dog marks on it. That night probably changed me mentally as a person, changed everything because the dogs bit me and I lost a lot of blood and almost died. Luckily, I survived and I’m here to tell the story,” he said.

Now the fighter said he was deported from southern Africa at the age of 18 for a misdemeanor in his quest to escape the reality of Zimbabwe. A few hours later he returned and was almost killed.

His beginnings on the MMA scene took place in 2010 and he himself admits that it happened after watching the movie. Never back off. Three years later, became a professional wrestler and then shone in South Africa, an adopted country where the sport was more developed than his native Zimbabwe.

Rise up after a failed debut

His big break came last February when he made his long-awaited debut in the UFC.

As best he could, Gorimbo went to the United States to find his dream, leaving his wife and family at homebut with very little money for optimal preparation.

“I was broke. I came to the States seven weeks ago with no money. I only had enough money to fly, get to the airport and go to the gym. I stayed overnight at the same gym and then a friend sent me $200 to support me,” mmateam.org said at the time.

But his dream seemed to waver after falling down on his long-awaited debut against AJ Fletchera situation that caused everyone who supported him to leave him in a lie.

“Everyone left after the defeat. When I got home, everyone was looking at me like I was a guy who smelled like shit. People ignored me. The people I helped ignored me. Lots of people, even those who called themselves my friends… Even my own brother. After all, I love my brother because he’s my blood, but I have to be honest.

“After the fight, my trainers went to a party. He was alone in the room. Crying alone,” the player noted in the statements he emphasized Graphics from Mexico.

Only $7 in your wallet

Let my story inspire you. Let my Rising inspire you to Rise as well.

I will be the master of @ufc. —

Cinderella man.

Growth.#Mambamentality#2024champion pic.twitter.com/dfMYeaq5D0 — Themba TL Gorimbo (@TheAnswerMMA) July 19, 2023

The African had another chance to redeem himself with a second fight.

With no equipment or a place to train to get ready, he risked everything and went to Miami to MMA champions. There he had to sleep on a sofa in the corner of the gym, which was decorated with photos and letters from loved ones.

But The Answer, as you know, claimed to be in complete ruin, and that was all he had $7 in his accountwhich made his stay difficult until he got a guardian angel. Colby Covingtonthe former interim UFC welterweight champion, he was the one to help out his worst streak.

His moment came at UFC 73, where he jumped into the octagon, risking his future against him. Japanese Takashi Sato, in May.

Despite questioning his presence at the maximum perimeter, Gorimbo had no doubt that he would win and even he revealed that it was not a “life or death” situation for him.Well, “I’ve been in worse situations in my life.”

“I did not have money. If you look at my bank account, I have $7 left at this point. I have $7 in my account and I have to enjoy it. I don’t know how much they’re paying me for this fight. All I was focused on in this fight was winning. Winning was the most important thing, money is a byproduct of winning,” the UFC revealed.

In addition, he suggested that it was because of the meals the UFC organization gave him to prepare for the fight that helped him survive the preparations.

“If it wasn’t for the free UFC meals I started getting after signing this fight, I probably would have chosen a different story. Thank you all, now I think my life will turn around. I call it ascension,” the athlete wrote in a social media post.

The fact of revealing that before the successful triumph he had only $7 in his account evoked all kinds of applause and congratulations, especially from “The Rock”.

“The Rock”, the last push I needed

This confession before entering the octagon caught the attention of “The Rock”, who recalled his difficult beginnings in the world of entertainment.

“It’s crazy to watch and it brings back a lot of emotions and memories. $7.49 in this player’s account. I used to have $7 too. I was there on that grind. I support you, brother. I will help. You got it. I’ll be in touch,” the actor wrote on his X account.

It’s crazy to see and it brings back a lot of emotions and memories.

$7.49 in this player’s account.

I used to have 7 bucks too. I was there on that grind.

You’ve got your back, brother. I will help.

You got it. I will be in touch @TheAnswerMMA #hardest workingin peace https://t.co/C2gn1j7OQF —Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 10, 2023

In addition, it convinced him more when he found out about it Gorimbo sold all his equipment with which he won the fight against the Japanese and he used the collected money to build a water pump in his village in Zimbabwe to provide people with drinking water.

The UFC fighter confirmed it he didn’t sleep that night and dreamed of meeting “The Rock”, but the surprise came later.

He the actor flew to Miami and in a video that went viral, he surprised an African who inadvertently appeared behind him to hug him and show his support, as well as helping him sponsor his sports equipment.

Then he took him to a nearby house in Florida to look for a friend; but looking at the pictures, Gorimbo realized that they were his own family. ‘La Roca’ decided to give him a new homewhich made Themba burst into tears and thank him for everything.

We never met, but I had to fly to Miami to look at this man @TheAnswerMMA in the eyes, hug him and shake his hand. I was touched and motivated by his story ❤️ He recently won his first fight in the so-called @ufc. When he won, he had $7 in his account. He sleeps on the couch in… pic.twitter.com/8QIDa7PJTY —Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 27, 2023

The warrior professed his undying gratitude, but also promised him something in front of everyone: “I’ll be the champion, trust me.”