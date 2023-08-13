Unai Gomez surprise at Athletic; Kroos and Modric, substitutes at Real Madrid

Bilbao (Spain), 12 August (EFE) — The presence of ‘cub’ Unai Gomez was a big surprise in Athletic’s squad for today’s league game against Real Madrid, who were left without either Toni Kroos or Luka Modric in the four-man midfield . .

Unai Gómez starts as a midfielder, a position originally assigned to Oyhan Sunset, who arrives unprepared for the match, joining the pre-season later after participating in the last European Under-21 Championship.

Íñigo Ruiz de Galarreta is also the starter, the only Rodhiblanco signing of the season, along with Ernesto Valverde’s eleven, otherwise on schedule, with a 1-4-2-3-1 system and with Unai Simon; De Marcos, Vivian, Paredes, Leku; Vesga, Galarreta; Nico Williams, Unai Gomez, Muniain; and Inaki Williams.

Real Madrid, for their part, will start without Kroos and Modric in a four-man midfield, with England’s Jude Bellingham making his official debut for the white side.

Another premiere will be Fran Garcia, who will take the left side. Goal for the Ukrainian Andrei Lunin due to the absence of the Belgian Thibault Courtois.

Ancelotti opted for a 4-4-2 formation with a diamond in midfield and with Brazilians Vinicius Junior and Rodrigo Goes as strikers.

The eleven Real Madrid players include: Lunin; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Fran Garcia; Chuameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham; Vinicius and Rodrigo. EFE

ro/omb/sat