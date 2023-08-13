UNAIDS disassociates itself from the woman involved in the Fontabella scandal

The UN system in Guatemala disassociated itself from a foreign woman who made a scandal in a shopping center fontanel. The clarification was made after it was indicated in social networks that the woman is the director. UNAIDS.

“The United Nations system calls on the entire Guatemalan society not to be surprised by this information, which, as we repeat, is unverified, false and malicious,” they point out.

A video has circulated on social media showing a foreign woman engaging in a skirmish with mall security personnel, including a female security guard, whom she threatens to denounce. However, UNAIDS in Guatemala explains that person involved is not related with the organization.

UNAIDS has attached a statement by the United Nations system in Guatemala regarding false news spread on social media to involve United Nations staff and/or representatives.

UNAIDS

UNAIDS is leading the global effort to end the AIDS epidemic as a public health threat by 2030 as part of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Since the first cases of HIV were registered more than 35 years ago. A total of 78 million people became infected with HIV and 35 million died from AIDS-related illnesses.

Since its inception in 1996, this branch of the United Nations system has led and inspired leadership. Innovation and collaboration at global, national and local levels to finally end HIV.

It also encourages people living with or affected by HIV to actively participate in decision-making. And this gives them a fundamental role in designing, implementing and monitoring the AIDS response.