universal story of anger

As we delve deeper into the reading of texts from other times, a simple truth is revealed that our modernity is trying to forget: a person is always essentially the same.

Trade blood for a train, a train for a car, an oliphant for a megaphone, and a megaphone for a phone. But the man continues to talk about his hobbies, needs, dreams and disappointments.

He also talks about his fate.

For this reason, we can take a simple myth and depict all beings who fatally represented, not knowing the circular nature of this action, the same emotions, the same rage.

Anger interested the Greek people from ancient times. Aristotle thought about its nature and came to the conclusion that it is a painful thirst for revenge. His case responded for him with contempt, insult or injury.

Getting hit, ridiculed, forgotten or underestimated – among other disqualification options – could be a cause for rage.

One of the most famous myths in history arose from an act of unfathomable anger.

If Hercules performed twelve titanic feats, then this was because he had to atone for a sin from which, no matter how many feats he performed, it was impossible to return. The story tells, however, that the former wrath of Hera, the queen of Olympus, was the cause of the pain of Alkeo, as Hercules was called, before he was forced to bear the name of his persecutor as punishment.

Heracles was the object of the constant wrath of Hera, his father’s wife, whose cowardice prevented her from facing someone who was obligated to her but who held supreme power.

For this reason, he had a habit of taking it out on the nymphs and women who tempted Zeus with their mere existence. And if there was an escape from those love affairs, then he directed all his weapons against the innocent.

This happened to Hercules many times.

It is said that in order to seize the throne, which was appropriate for her as the heiress of Perseus, the goddess sat cross-legged to stop childbirth.

When he was still a baby, he received two terrible snakes as a parcel from Hera, and after a while he was already playing with the corpses of snakes in the cradle itself.

True, the persecution did not stop and fell upon him in adulthood.

Hera inspired him – knowing full well the reason – a fit of anger, which caused Hercules to kill his children, two nephews and his wife Megara, the Theban princess.

Confused and frightened, when the hero came to his senses, he went free. However, they persuaded him to go to the oracle at Delphi, which revealed to him the need to carry out almost impossible orders imposed by his cousin Eurystheus. He must have performed not ten, but twelve labors of redemption.

The preoccupation with anger was not limited to myths. Horace, the Roman poet, remarked that it was a “momentary madness”.

The same seems to emphasize the myth of the massacre of Hercules.

If it was an old hobby, we wouldn’t care.

But it is enough to leaf through the newspapers to alternately discover news in which the lover sprinkles the beloved body with fuel to burn it at the stake, or cuts the masculinity of the desired subject with scissors. These momentary stupidities are still very relevant.

People continue to kill out of destructive impulse, which they almost always regret later. In fact, there are even more implausible and cruel scenes than those in which the Greek gods were filmed.

But Aristotle emphasized something less predictable: anger is directed more toward those closest to us than toward those with whom we have no friendship.

This can be seen in modern cases as well.

Anger ends in crime more often in domestic life or between neighbors than with two strangers.

As compensation for the offense, the angry person tries to harm the aggressor in order to restore his undermined self-esteem. That’s when he manages to feel superior. Although in many cases remorse ensues, in others the effects of anger remain beyond its influence and arrogantly humiliate the subject.

Seneca noted that anger can be compared to acid, which can do more harm to the vessel in which it is stored than to anything on which it is poured.

Perhaps that is why those who are on fire fantasize about lighting a fuse that will literally incinerate their enemy with fire.

Dante Alighieri placed the angry in the fifth circle of Hell, where the lagoon of the Styx plunged into the mud those who fought again and again.

There Dante found the character of Filipo Argenti.

And the main character, in response to Filippo’s curses, reacted more violently than to other insults.

The author’s motive for describing his reaction is to emphasize the difference between violence against evil, just defense, and an evil interest in destroying the other. Departing from the Christian condemnation of revenge, Alighieri puts the ancient concept into the mouth of Virgil, his mentor. A vision that considered revenge a duty, especially in favor of the ancestors.

What he says is important.

The same philosopher followed by Dante, St. Thomas Aquinas, emphasizes the instinctive nature of violence and any angry response.

Distinguish lustful appetite from irascible appetite.

No one will doubt the food appetite of an animal, such is lust. Only the foolish will think that there will be no consequences if we steal what the animal eats. In that case, we would whet the fiery appetite of the beast. This is how the two instinctive tendencies of preservation operate in man. Every creature has an anger tool to warn a third party that their aggression will not be quelled.

But it is enough to see that famous parliament of Achilles to his protege Patroclus, in which he reveals to him how difficult it is to stop the manifestation of violence, in order to understand the dangers.

Also there, Homer condemns through a young man that in the heat of battle, rage becomes unstoppable, no matter how many warnings they gave us.

Thus, Patroclus, glorified by blood, kills the ninth Trojan, heading straight for death. And it is she who eliminates his anger, finishing him off. This is the natural risk of anger, which, having turned into vice, turns the instinct of life into a promise of death.

