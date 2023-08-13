Uric Acid: Five Foods to Reduce High Levels

Do you have high uric acid? Hyperuricemia is Excess from uric acid in blood, which is formed during the breakdown of purines found in certain foods, and is also produced by the body. The blood carries uric acid and it passes through the kidneys, where most of it is filtered and turned into urine. Approximately one in five people have high uric acid levels. This may be due to gout attacks or kidney stones, and most people with high uric acid levels do not have any symptoms or associated problems.

Yes a number of products that can help reduce it. These are the cases artichokes, strawberries, onions, apples, pumpkins, cherries, celery, citrus fruits, carrots and blueberries. However, as with any food or supplement that you wish to include in your daily diet, it is important to consult with your healthcare professional or dietitian about the best way to consume it, as well as whether existing medical conditions are preventing you from getting the benefits of this supplement. the properties of the already mentioned food products, since the above information does not in any way replace the advice of a doctor.

Causes that can cause a decrease in uric acid clearance include large meals, being overweight, diabetes, taking certain diuretics (sometimes called “diuretic pills”), and drinking too much alcohol. Other less common causes include a diet rich in purine foods or the body producing too much uric acid.

Age and gender are also risk factors for elevated uric acid levels, as men under age 65 are four times more likely than women suffering from hyperuricemia, although it levels off when a woman enters the menopause stage. Similarly, excessive exercise and being overweight can contribute to hyperuricemia.

How do you know if you have high uric acid? A person may need a uric acid test if they have any of these symptoms. For example, it is very important to have joint pain or swelling, especially in the big toeankles or knee, reddish and shiny skin around the joints or warmer in the joint area.

This is also one of the symptoms. acute pain in the abdomen,on one side of the body or in the perineumto, as well as pain from back. On the other hand, the fact that sblood in the urine or frequent urge to urinate.