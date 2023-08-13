Urinary incontinence: 5 tips to emotionally support a loved one | UNIVERSAL

Urinary incontinence, or loss of bladder control, is a common and often embarrassing problem. It is estimated to affect over 400 million people worldwide and its effects go beyond the physical aspects. In Colombia, the latest Essity Health and Hygiene Survey found that 8% of those surveyed report experiencing mental health issues such as depression or anxiety associated with the condition. Read: Urinary incontinence is more common than you think, experts say These results show how the existing taboos around this natural state can have a negative impact on emotional development and stigmatize those who suffer from it. Therefore, it is important to work towards normalizing it and empowering those who face it.

María Adelaide Mejia, Tena Business Unit Marketing Manager, is committed to breaking taboos and promoting inclusive well-being and shares five tips for emotionally supporting your loved ones in the face of urinary incontinence and the possible emotions associated with it. such as depression and anxiety. 1. Seek information and learn: Acquiring knowledge about this condition is critical to understanding its nature and treatment. Consulting with trusted sources, talking to health care providers, and sharing information with family members can help reduce anxiety and promote mindfulness. Read: Urinary Incontinence: Avoid or Reduce the Damage with These Guidelines 2. Open and understanding communication: It is important to create a safe environment where both victims and their families feel comfortable sharing their concerns and emotional needs related to incontinence.

Empathy and understanding are critical to building strong, supportive relationships.