Urinary incontinence is a avoidable problem | daily list

It is often considered an inevitable problem associated with aging or certain diseases, but in fact is that urinary incontinence is treatable.

Urinary incontinence can be caused by a variety of factors, including weakened pelvic floor muscles, childbirth, obesity, certain medications, chronic diseases, and hormonal changes.

However, there are many treatment options and prevention strategies that They can help control or even cure urinary incontinence.

“For most people, changes in lifestyle, diet, or medication can improve symptoms and reduce urine leakage,” sums up Dr. Luz M. Moratalla, urologist at Quirónsalud Valencia Hospital.

Causes and symptoms

There are several types of urinary incontinence, the specialist explains, so the symptoms and causes may vary.

Symptoms may includer loss of urine when coughing, laughing, sneezing, or lifting heavy objects.

Other symptoms may be a sudden need to urinate and difficulty holding urine until he gets to the toilet.increased urination, the need to get up several times a night, a feeling of incomplete emptying of the bladder or involuntary leakage of urine.

The reasons, as we have already said, come from many factors, some of which are common to men and women. For example, certain hygiene and dietary habits (constipation, excessive consumption of caffeine or alcohol, obesity…), aging, pelvic floor disorders, urogynecological pathologies or even neurological pathologies can cause urinary incontinence.

Generally, we are talking about stress incontinence, urge incontinence and mixed incontinence when they are combined.

Prevention and treatment

One of the main prevention and treatment strategies is to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles through specific exercises known as Kegel exercises.especially when it comes to stress urinary incontinence.

These exercises, as detailed by Dr. Moratalla, consist of regular contraction and relaxation of the pelvic floor muscles to improve their strength and tone. “They are easy to perform and can be done anytime, anywhere,” he emphasizes.

There are also devices can help in the process of strengthening muscles pelvic floor.

In some cases, medications may be used to control urinary incontinence. However, such decisions should never be made without consulting a urologist.

“Preliminary studies are needed to establish the causes or exclude other pathologies, such as a urinalysis, ultrasound or urodynamic study,” says a specialist at the Quirónsalud Valencia Hospital.

In more severe cases of urinary incontinence, more invasive treatment options may be considered, such as surgery, which may be recommended when other treatments have failed.

For urge incontinence, in addition to lifestyle changes and medication, botulinum toxin injections into the bladder can be used.

But it is important to note that urinary incontinence is not a taboo subject and that seeking medical attention is critical to getting proper treatment. Urinary incontinence is treatable and should not be an obstacle or problem to fully enjoying life.