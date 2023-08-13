US Andonowski on World Cup withdrawal: ‘Self-centered’ to focus on his future

Jeff Carlyle | ESPNReading: 4 min.

Team USA coach prefers to think about the players After the elimination against Sweden, Vlatko Andonovski spoke about the process that this team went through and promised a bright future.

US women’s team coach Vlatko Andonovski said it would be “selfish” to think about his own future after his team lost to Sweden at the World Cup.

The US dominated the round of 16 throughout the match and the Americans could have won the game in regulation time if not for the heroism of Swedish goalkeeper Zechira Musovic. Instead, the match went goalless and went to a penalty shoot-out which Sweden won 5–4, ending with Lina Hurtig’s penalty winner narrowly reaching the goal line, ending the USA’s run for a third title in a row.

Vlatko Andonovski has led the US women’s national team since 2019. Alex Grimm – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

“Now I only think about the players,” Andonowski said. “I see the players crying and it hurts and that’s all I can think about.”

This departure was the first time in history that the US team did not reach at least the semi-finals of the World Cup. Responding to a few additional questions about her tenure, Andonowski added: “I think it’s selfish to think about me, my future, what I’m going to do when we have 20-year-old players having a moment. going through this situation.

“I want to be close to them. I appreciate them. I appreciate them all. They are my players, but above all they are my friends. We spent four years together. calls with me. We’ve had hard times, good times. I don’t want to see them like this. That’s all I think about.”

Andonowski said that throughout his time as Team USA coach, he never focused on his personal situation or job security.

“I never went to this job, never went into the locker room with such an attitude and did nothing to keep my job,” Andonowski said.

“I have always focused on doing my job to the best of my ability to prepare this team for the challenges ahead and prepare them to represent our country in the best possible way. This is the only thing that was in the center of my attention. And that won’t change. Never changes. And I think that no matter what happens in the future, I will treat it that way, whether it’s this job or any other.

As for the long-term consequences of the loss, Andonowski promised that players would come back stronger after this experience.

“This group of players are obviously injured right now and it’s a difficult time,” she said. “This is a difficult time for them. This is a difficult time for staff, this is a difficult time for everyone. But at the same time, I know that they will use this moment as motivation and never do the same thing again.”

Andonowski also defended his decision to use Megan Rapinoe in the shootout despite her problems on the field during the tournament.

“Meghan Rapino is a legend,” she said. “If my life was on the line right now and I had to choose who would take a penalty, Megan Rapinoe would be my first choice, number 1 in the world without a doubt.

“This is a football match. Sometimes the ball veers two inches to the left or two inches to the right and bounces against us. As for criticism, now is the time to criticize. We heard about the criticism in the group stage, which was crazy for us. For someone to say how much he loves this team, how much he loves this country, and how much he loves all the players, and then instead of rooting for them, he criticizes them. It’s time for criticism.”