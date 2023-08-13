USA advanced to the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup after a goalless draw with Portugal

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Megan Rapinoe’s second-half energy was not enough to motivate a lethargic US team as it advanced to the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. on Tuesday, despite a goalless draw with Portugal.

The result helped the United States avoid what could have been a big disappointment for the tournament and secured a spot in the next round. The Americans hesitated in the fight, in which they started as clear favorites.

The United States, the World Cup’s most decorated team with four titles, has never lost a group stage and for the first time has only managed one win at this stage of the championship.

The fate of the Americans also depended on the outcome of the match between the Netherlands and Vietnam, which took place simultaneously in Dunedin. The Netherlands thrashed Vietnam 7-0 to take first place in Group E, while Portugal and Vietnam said goodbye to their top national teams.

The Americans, reigning two-time world champions, will attempt the unprecedented feat of lifting a third consecutive World Cup.

Lynn Williams had the opportunity to open the scoring in the 14th minute with a header that hit Portuguese goalkeeper Ines Pereira’s gloves. Although the United States had the ball and had better chances, none of them could materialize.

Rose Lavelle received a yellow card in the 38th minute of the group stage and will miss the next game.

The United States put the danger back in the net in the 57th minute with a free kick, but Alex Morgan’s header went well over the crossbar. Ana Capeta was about to turn the tide with a discounted goal, but her shot hit the right post of the U.S. goal post.

