Usain Bolt jokes about Arabia Mbappe’s offer: ‘I’ll be back for 776 million’

Usain Bolt said goodbye to sports in 2017. After years Usain He joked on his social media. “I’m ready to come back for that one year salary.” In the same tweet, the figure in which he estimated his possible income is 776 million. But not all praise for the striker. Marco Asensio He spoke at a press conference about his first impressions in the Parisian club. “The club must always be above any player. You have to have a lot of respect for the club, but I think everyone here has that respect. My first impressions are very good. great welcome, all the players, in addition to the technical staff. I have very good feelings and I really want to continue getting to know the club, my teammates, and I really want to play this first game in Japan,” he replied.

athetokounbo he also did not want to miss the opportunity to joke. Greek language NBA He posted a photo with the following message: “Al Hilal you can sign me, I look like Kylian. mbappeThe striker responded with 13 emojis, laughing at the tweet. PSG leaders insist that negotiations for his extension have indeed begun, the striker has already said twice, first in a statement and then in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, that there has never been talks about a contract extension, as he does not intend to be renewed until 2025 and furthermore, the sports management has been aware of it since July 15, 2022.

mbappe He was already close to the white team in 2012. “Mbappe was not invited to the tests, he was on vacation and visited Sports City,” says Ramon Martinez, former head of La Fabrica. In total, Mbappé spent four days without his family ever acknowledging that he had signed with the club. “He was a 14-year-old boy, his parents wanted to protect him and preferred that he continue to live in France,” a source close to the player said. “I remember very little, it was only a few days and we were kids, I was injured at the time due to a broken ulna and radius, and I wasn’t training with a group at the time. It was a shame,” said Javier Brea.