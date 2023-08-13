Veteran Rapinoe is adjusting to being a great US replacement at the Women’s World Championships.

American soccer player Megan Rapino watches her team practice in Auckland, New Zealand on July 22, 2023. (Saeed KHAN)

Veteran star Megan Rapinoe admitted on Sunday that she was frustrated at not having played much for the United States at the Women’s World Cup, but feels she can still save games from her role as a stand-in with the champions.

Rapinoe has undeniably played in the American squad that won the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, but at 38, she doesn’t start with coach Vlatko Andonovski at the World Championships in Australia and New Zealand.

He played half an hour in the match against Vietnam, which his team won 3-0, but did not draw 1-1 with the Netherlands.

“You still have a lot to offer on and off the field. You may not start by playing 90 minutes, but sometimes that’s not what you need. You need 20 minutes in two games to win the team in the tournament.” – Rapino said at a press conference in Auckland, where his team will face Portugal on Tuesday.

“Every day in training I say, ‘I’m going to break your ass,’ and it makes them and me better,” she said of her teammates.

Andonowski favored three offensive lines with Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman along with forward Alex Morgan.

“We’re trying to bring this energy off the bench, to bring that experience, knowing that the day after the game, the substitutes are always training,” he added.

“It’s hard, you cry in the shower or with your friends in the sauna, and then you go out for a workout, work your butt, have fun and enjoy it,” she said.

Champions reach the final match without classification and cannot lose if they want to secure a place in the 1/8 finals.

“The conversations I had with Vlatko were basically that when the time comes and the game is ready, I will be ready,” Rapino said.

“For us now Portugal, we have a chance to win the group and get into the best part of the tournament.”

Rapino is confident that her teammates will be able to withstand the pressure of the match even when she is not on the court.

“Of course, there is some anxiety when you need to achieve a result. It’s exciting, everyone knows it,” he said.

“We’re excited but unhappy with what we’ve played and know we can improve,” she said.

