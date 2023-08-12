Vicente Moreno debuts with all signings | UD Almeria

Vicente Moreno, Almería’s manager, has made his debut for all the signings that have been made so far, despite the fact that most of them have had very little training. In any case, he had no other options on the bench and made his debut in front of the Almería fans.

Edgar, who played as a centre-back, and Baba, a defensive midfielder recently arrived from Mallorca, were in the starting line-up, as was Luis Suarez, who was on loan at Almería last season and is now a player on property. The Colombian was in his line to give everything and had clear chances. Edgar was resolute despite the penalty, and Baba was surprised by his attitude after just one training session. He is strong in midfield and covers most of the field.

At the start of the second period, Arribas came out to the applause of the fans, trying his best, showing the quality, vision of the game and the fact that he does not think about it when he hits on goal.

In the 66th minute, Mark Pubill replaced Pozo, who was empty, to give more stability to the right wing from the wing, and in the 77th minute, Dion Lopi came on, a center with great physical strength. They are all very interesting signings.