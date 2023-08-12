Victim of male violence and constant doubt Why are black women interrogated?

Despite Tori Lanez’s verdict, doubts remain about Meghan’s truth. When will black women be believed?

Outstanding Musician, Megan you stallion, faces vilification despite being a victim of male violence. Despite Tori Lanez being sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Meghan, skepticism and accusations against her persist. This situation raises questions about the credibility of black women’s votes.

After Lanez shot her in 2020, Megan shared her trauma and healing process. The trial, marked by spectacle in the media, caused controversy on social media, with some questioning his victimization. Meghan’s experience shows the struggle black women face to be believed and supported.

So happy for Meg. I hope she knows nothing but the world in motion. https://t.co/cZCVWJhVqu — OLONI BABY 🫦 (@Oloni) August 8, 2023

Misogyny, a specific form of misogyny directed at black women, is at the heart of the hate Meghan has received. The historical sexualization of black women’s bodies contributes to social tendencies to discredit them. Despite the court’s decision, Meghan was questioned about her initial statement to the police and accused of dishonesty, often related to her sexual past.

Industry peers, including rappers, fuel this hostility. While Meghan’s accomplishments and influence surpass those of Lanes, some supported him over her. The role of the media in scrutinizing women like Meghan is reflected in their treatment of figures like Meghan Markle, showing a pattern of doubt towards women who challenge power dynamics.

The widespread perception that women lie about abuse undermines the courage to talk about it. The dilemma Meghan faces is familiar to many victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Despite her accomplishments, Meghan’s trauma and suffering have been marred by baseless accusations.

Meghan Markle and Meg T Stallion have expressed a desire to commit suicide due to misogyny, and the press has contributed to or reduced the brutal bullying they have been subjected to, and people still do it. — Bolu Babalola is technically on vacation 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) December 19, 2022

Because society rallies around prominent black figures for social reasons, it often fails to protect black women who face misogyny. To combat this, it is necessary to support and protect women who speak up boldly, ensuring that their stories are heard and validated.