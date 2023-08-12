Victims rock the World Championships in Athletics in Budapest.















Havana.- A LITTLE Hours after the entry lists were announced, the 2023 World Championships in Athletics in Budapest saw two major losses, taking into account the expectations surrounding the young Issamade Asinga and the spectacular Sidney McLaughlin-Levron.

The 18-year-old sprinter from Suriname, suspended for doping, recently made headlines for breaking the hectometer record in the under-20 category.

It happened a couple of weeks ago during the 2023 South American Athletics Championships in Sao Paulo in Brazil, where he covered the distance in 9.89 seconds, canceling out the 9.91 set by Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo a year ago.

This record put Asinga in fourth place in the rankings for that season. His participation in the 100m and 200m in the Hungarian competitions was highly anticipated given the comparison to Jamaican legend Usain Bolt and the marks he received in the under 20 category.

A recent sample from Asinga tested positive for the substance GW501516, also known as endurobol or cardarine, according to a statement from the Office of Integrity in Athletics.

This chemical was originally developed in the 1990s to treat diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease. In sports, it is used to eliminate fat and increase resistance, despite its inclusion on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s list of prohibited substances and methods, which warned of its health risks a decade ago.

As for McLaughlin-Levron, his departure from the list of participants in the World Cup is due to his own decision. The queen and current world record holder in the 400m hurdles, the American withdrew from the 400m – her only entry – due to a knee injury and her goal to enter Olympic competition next year in optimal shape.

“I am sad to announce that I have to withdraw from the World Championships in Budapest. After consulting with doctors and coaches, I need to take care of a small knee problem in order to be completely healthy for the Paris Olympics. I hope you all get back on track soon,” he wrote on his Instagram profile.

The runner began this year to try her luck on the oval’s lap. She won her country’s national championship with a time of 48.74 seconds, making her the tenth fastest woman in the history of the specialty.

In Budapest 2023, she will be among the favorites for the throne along with other stars such as Dominican Marileidy Paulino (48.98 as a personal best), Bahraini Salva Eid Nasser (48.14) and Bahamian Shonaye Miller-Uibo (48.36).

Also in recent hours, it became known that Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo, an Olympic and world bronze medalist in the 10,000 meters, will be absent due to injury. Discomfort in the hamstring led his medical team to look for a recovery that would allow him to attend an orbital appointment, but the final diagnosis was negative.

The appointment in Budapest for 2023 will take place on 19 August. It will attract attention until the 27th.