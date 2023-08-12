Vinyl sales, new boom in Querétaro – Diario de Querétaro

International Vinyl Day has been celebrated around the world since 2002. This celebration emerges from music lovers as a tribute to the longest-running format in history. Despite the fact that vinyl has been on the market since the early 1950s, this product was supplanted by the advent of the compact disc in the 1990s; mainly due to ease of storage and compatibility with cars.

However, the last four years have seen an increase in demand for these formats, especially among young audiences. As a result of 2020, the Recording Industry Association of the United States (RIAA) reported an increase in demand for vinyl relative to CD (a phenomenon that has not manifested itself in decades), that year, acetates accounted for 71 percent of the industry’s total physical music format revenue.

Vinyl brought in $1.2 billion in revenue last year, according to the RIAA. An event that some vinyl retailers have categorized as the rebirth of this analog storage medium.

Queretaro on the acetate map

Robin Salazar opened his vinyl store in Querétaro on September 8, 2013. Wanting to escape from Englishisms, Salazar tried to distinguish from the rest of the format companies that used the word “record”. as part of his identity, it was important for him to name his company in Spanish (also because they initially specialized in Afro-Latin music from the 1960s and 1970s). Hence the name blue vinyl: vinyl for the material the acetates are made of, and blue for the name he liked.

When they started the shop, they mainly specialized in jazz and rock genres in Spanish and English. Over time, they noticed that it was necessary to broaden their horizons with other musical proposals, especially news:My niece gave me the idea, I had no idea who these artists were, but if you go to see the profile of, for example, Niall Horan, you’ll see that he has over 30 million followers, so it was absurd to think that his material would not be in demand. It was a revolution, all young people want to buy records and when you add to that artists like Taylor Swift, who are marketing experts, they release an album with four different covers, it drives them to stores to buy.” expressed the owner of this independent shop.

Vinil Azul has been participating in Record Store Day for about nine years, which, according to music lovers and vinyl record sellers, is one of the most important dates in the music world. In recent years, they have observed that more and more young people are joining the special sale, which takes place twice a year, mainly on a Saturday in April and on Black Friday, which in the United States is celebrated after Thanksgiving in November.

On Record Store Day, various artists support independent stores by sending exclusive copies of one of their music projects. Some send signed acetates, others limited editions, all to support these businesses. “With the Taylor Swift phenomenon, people were lining up outside the store from five in the morning just to buy one of the exclusive pieces. I mean, it won’t beat the Def Leppard fans that have been forming since midnight.” joked the seller, “But a bunch of people are forming, all in search of different genres of music. There was also a time when we got something exclusive from Lady Gaga and people were calling and calling all week asking if we could keep a copy for them. Obviously it’s not ethical, but it caught our attention.”he added.

According to Luminate, a company that collects data related to the entertainment industry (music, TV and cinema), Vinyl sales in 2022 were led by Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Olivia Rodrigo. However, classic rock artists such as The Beatles and Fleetwood Mac were also in the top 10.

“We are definitely seeing changes in the market. There are artists who never stop selling like Pink Floyd, Pearl Jam and others who sell less and less like Madonna and Paul McCarthy.”Salazar took notice.

For the retailer, vinyl sales seem to be on the rise, and he doesn’t think it will ever stop. “Right now, vinyl doesn’t even have to deal with piracy. Piracy has died since streaming platforms came along. Who needs to hack now when you can listen to everything for free? No, now the competition is with streaming. Assuming everything is easily accessible, this has an effect on music sales; however, consumers choose to purchase playback formats. Buying isn’t their only option, but they’re making the decision to buy their music and that’s what makes this trend different from what we’ve seen before.”finished.

Something special is planned for the store’s tenth birthday. More details of the celebration will be announced in the coming days; Therefore, it is recommended to know their social networks: @vinilazul on Instagram and Vinil Azul on Facebook.

