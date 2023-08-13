Visual health education plan for children begins – El Nacional

The Institute Against Glaucoma Blindness (INCOCEGLA) has conducted the first “How Do You See?” training with which it aims to guide primary school teachers in performing visual acuity measurement techniques and identifying visual impairments that are obvious to the student. naked eye.

The workshop was led by Dr. Laura Dinzi, the institution’s pediatric ophthalmologist, and was attended by 48 teachers from different schools. Plan “How do you see?” – a program for monitoring the visual health of schoolchildren.

It is assumed that teachers can timely detect visual pathologies in boys and girls of school age, who are the direct beneficiaries of the program. A visual acuity technique taught to teachers consists of reading a chart with graphics or clear letters.

Children with correct visual acuity complete the test; Children with reduced visual acuity should be referred to a pediatric ophthalmologist for a complete examination. A message will be sent by the school to their parents recommending a consultation.

The Institute for Glaucoma Blindness (INCOCEGLA), as part of its commitment to Dominican vision care, is launching this educational project to prevent school-age vision problems that can compromise an infant’s academic performance. Emphasizing that her school performance depends on good eyesight.