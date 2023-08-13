Vlahovich, Zakaria and many others

Juventus have had a tough season at all due to sporting sanctions that will keep them out of European competition next season, as well as financial problems that are a mystery in such a competitive transfer market. However, they do not stop moving in search of real options for their team, and here is the latest news from the Juventus transfer market:
The Italian team through their official channels formalized the signing of the contract with Facundo Gonzalez. This player is originally from Valencia and has signed a contract with Juventus for the next three seasons, until 2026. The Uruguayan footballer, who has just won the Under-20 World Cup, arrives after being paid two million euros by Juventus.
According to Sky Sport Italia, the London team has decided to withdraw from ongoing negotiations with Juventus over the exchange of strikers Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku.
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri spoke about Vlahovic: “Vlahovic is our striker, I have already said that in case we get big offers, the club will decide if the goal is stable.”
“I don’t dare to do such things, I am very pleased with Vlahovic”
Fabrizio Romano reveals that Monaco’s French team has sent Juventus a new offer worth 22 million euros plus bonuses to make Denis Zakaria’s move official. Juventus want to offer 25 million euros for a transfer
Giorgio Chiellini’s team, LAFC, has signed young talent born in 2004 from Juventus, Lorenzo Dellavalle. Thus, the American team did away with the new defender.