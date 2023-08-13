Vlahovich, Zakaria and many others

EXCL: Monaco sent Juventus a new official bid worth 22 million euros with additional options for Denis Zakaria 🔴⚪️

Juventus are pushing for a €25m package to make the deal go through, but the parties are drawing closer.

An agreement on personal terms is closer as Hütter insists to Zakaria. pic.twitter.com/fKvxSnJj46

