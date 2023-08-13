“Volverte a Ver”, the third single from Leo Acuña.

in dialogue with diarioepoca.com, Leo Acuña commented on the details of what will be an encouraging release of his third single. “It’s a ballad/romantic pop and I wrote it in 2017 when I was still living in Buenos Aires. Its text speaks more about the desire to see a person again, ”he concluded.

The musician explains: “What I say in the lyrics is not something that happened to me, but I really relied on a certain moment to do what those of us who write do best, present a story, based on something, and from there everything else. story came out. letter”.

In his inspiration, he said: “I imagined a reunion, and also what could happen if this reunion came from that state of uncertainty that I felt at that moment.”

Leo admitted: “This is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written. I love her very much because when it comes to music, she was greatly influenced by my best referent, Abel Pintos. And in that sense, he recalled: “At the time I was writing the song, I listened to Abel a lot. I always say that he is to blame for the music that I make,” he said with a laugh.

On the other hand, he stated that “this would not have been possible without the support of good friends who, through their businesses and brands, have supported me so that the song and video clip that will be available on my YouTube channel become possible. .”.

Leo invited to the premiere of “Volverte a ver” this Monday, August 14, at 00 o’clock on all digital platforms.

Regarding his creative future, he said: “From now on, the idea is to release one or two more songs called Sencillos.

Leo Acuna

Leo Acuña is a singer-songwriter born in Paso de los Libres, Corrientes, Argentina.

At the age of 4, he began to sing when he first went on stage. It was at the Mataderos fair, where his sister, father and grandfather sang the chammame.

At the age of 14, he learned to play the guitar and decided to become a soloist, performing songs in the genres of melodic, pop / rock, national and international rock. At the age of 16, he began to get acquainted with different scenes in the bars of Buenos Aires, as well as with different artists. It is there that he meets Abel Pintos and regards him as his great musical reference.

At the age of 17, he took part in his first singing competition at Paseo la Plaza on the legendary Corrientes Avenue.

Then artists such as Ed Sheeran, Gustavo Cerati, Coldplay and Chayanne start to influence him and are very important to the style of music he plays today.

In 2018, at the age of 20, he was called to sing on the program “En Que Mano Está?” from TELEFE hosted by Nati Jota and Leandro “El Chino” Leunis. In the same year, he decided to move to Corrientes to try his luck in his homeland, where he began working as a street artist, where he achieved great popularity in the networks.

In Corrientes he records and releases his first single “Conocí el Amor”, the last one with great success on digital platforms and in the media in the capital of Corrientes.