“We are leaving the Camino, at the moment we are on a route of about 5000 kilometers”

Three people with functional diversity covered more than 2000 kilometers yesterday on the Perimetral Ibértica route, pilgrimage that began in Vigo on July 15organized by Discamino, a non-governmental organization usually responsible for the physical and mental preparation of people with disabilities who take on the challenge of climbing the Camino de Santiago.

The project came about after pilgrimage from Rome to Santiago in 2018, 2685 kilometers long, in which Ivan Bragado participated in tandem, a young man who many years ago suffered a brain tumor, due to which he lost his sight and hearing in his right ear. Many days of conversation with Ivan served to assess his base condition. “He complained about three things: difficulty finding work, strange thing about a girl falling in love with someone with her physical problems And need for adventure it would be a real challenge and fill his time and spirit. I wish I had a magic wand to solve it all but magic wands don’t exist so I couldn’t interfere with love or work but adventure was a different matter so I made a promise to him on confidentiality day,” commented the promoter Association Francisco Javier Pitillas. From Discamino, he was offered that if he “gets the title of football coach, we will go on the adventure of your life.”

After its completion, the original intention was to travel on Eurovelo 3, the longest signposted pilgrimage route, with a length of more than 5,500 kilometers. from Trondheim, Norway to Santiago. “As soon as we started planning it, we realized that a huge amount of money would be spent on the route, and decided to choose another option,” says Javier Pitillas. At that time, Ibérica Perimetral was born, which includes a journey of about 5,000 kilometers and a duration of 74 days.

New routes that also want to become the Camino de Santiago

Diskamino is invited to participate Paul Peacewith his hemiplegia after a stroke that ended his athletic career, and Chema Diazwith his cerebellar syndrome, in addition to his blindness from glaucoma.

The route was divided into seven sections: from Vigo to Cartaya, from Cartaya to Barcelona Roses, from Roses to Ainsa, from Ainsa to San Sebastian, from San Sebastian to Ribadeo and from Ribadeo to Vigo. Yesterday they arrived in their co-pilots, tandem tricycles of Dutch origin, in Gandia, accompanied by people associated with Discamino, hoping to be in Valencia today.

Francisco Javier Pitillas rated this environment as the “largest project” realized so far, a route that in this case “leaves the Camino de Santiago”.

In every pilgrimage with people with some functional diversity, they strive to adapt “to the hopes and challenges of each person, based on the fact that each has his own situation.” Discamino supports boys, girls and adults.

The Iberica perimeter is scheduled to end on September 24 at its starting point, Vigo, but in this case it will not pass through Santiago. Route number thirteen this year. Four more will be held until December.