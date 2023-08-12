“We did everything to keep him”

ANDThe top scorer in Tottenham’s history has said goodbye to the club after endless seasons of scoring goals in the Premier League. Thus, the task of becoming the top scorer in the English League is removed, but the captain three lions he wants to try himself on new horizons. The Bundesliga is getting an insatiable scorer to revive a trophy left orphaned by Lewandowski’s departure.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are losing the club emblem. Daniel Levy, president of the London club, wanted to say goodbye to his player, but not before making it clear that they had done everything to keep their player. The Englishman is one of the toughest negotiators on the Old Continent, but he couldn’t keep Harry Kane on the team with only one year left on his contract.

Bayern introduce Harry Kane

Daniel Levy’s statement on the sale of Kane

Over a long period of time, we have been trying to get Harry and his representatives involved in various forms of contract extensions, both short term and long term. However, Harry has made it clear that he needs a new challenge and that he will not be signing a new contract this summer. Therefore, we reluctantly accepted his translation.

We have seen our academy product become one of the best players to ever wear a Spurs jersey and one of the best strikers in the world. It was truly an extraordinary journey.

For 19 years of work in the club Harry was an exemplary professional both on and off the field.and a source of inspiration for young players dreaming of following in his footsteps.

I would like to thank Harry for everything he has done for us, for all the memories, for all the recordings. We wish him and his family all the best for the future. Needless to say, he is always welcome back. He is a much loved and valued member of the Spurs family, forever in our history.