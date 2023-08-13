We hated him in Harry Potter, now he has a better career than most Hogwarts stars

After Harry Potter ended, the actors were eager to free themselves from the characters they had played for so long, but none of them had as many opportunities in the industry as this actor we didn’t love in the saga.

It’s been 22 years since we all fell in love with the first time we saw Harry, Ron and Hermione on the big screen. We could even say that Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone It was a milestone in the fantasy and science fiction genre., which makes millions of viewers fall in love with a world full of magic, thanks to the story of the British writer J.K. Rowling and the cinematic vision of Chris Columbus; director-master in filming children’s adventures, as in my poor angel.

Only one movie came out the youth cast of the saga produced by Warner Bros. quickly became a star and over time, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint positioned themselves not only as one of the most famous actors, but also as one of the highest paid actors of their time. However, as is the case in many cases, the translators feared that their characters would be classified and decided to take a different path in their careers.

Radcliffe tried himself in the theater and from time to time in the cinema; Watson worked with Sofia Coppola and even became a Disney princess, but later announced her break in front of the cameras; while Grint was occasionally involved in television series, but none of them, who were the main stars of a successful franchise, achieved such versatility or consistent performance as one of the actors we rejected in each of the magician’s tapes. Have you already figured out who we are talking about?

Harry Melling became famous after “Harry Potter”

Were you a fan Harry Potterthe truth is absolutely all of us hated the uncles of the protagonist and especially his evil cousin. Dudley Dursley, a spoiled, envious and capricious child, did his job movie after movie and caused our contempt from the first minute we saw him. Played by Harry Melling, who occasionally appeared in film adaptations, the actor also decided that he should try something other than an unpleasant character And it was like that after the end of the franchise, he embarked on an endless number of projects.

British interpreter admitted to People that after losing weight, he was extremely grateful that people didn’t identify him as Dudley Dursley, as it allowed him to start his career from scratch. Leaving nasty cousin Harry behind Melling has appeared in various Netflix productions, all of which have been very successful.How Devil anytime with Tom Holland and Queen’s Gambitan award-winning limited series starring none other than Anya Taylor-Joy.

His work also led him to collaborate with renowned directors such as Joel Coenwho sent him to the tragedy of Macbeth. Just a few months before opening academy crimes Along with Christian Bale, Harry Melling has other future projects yet to launch. Who knew the actor behind the obnoxious Dudley would end up getting more screen attention than Radcliffe himself and his co-stars?