“We have more and more patients with liver cancer, even with metastases, to whom we are transplanting”





Dr. Miguel Angel Gomez Bravotogether with his team of surgeons, hematologists, anesthesiologists, biochemists and specialized nurses, has just successfully completed the 1700th liver transplant that has been performed in Seville since the Friday of Sorrow in 1990 was the first in the world. Virgen del Rocío Hospital. This prestigious and experienced surgeon, head of the Department of Liver Surgery and Transplantation at the first medical center in Andalusia, is the only professional remaining in the founding team that began its activity thirty-three years ago, with almost no experience and with much less advanced technology than him. Now. , is an exciting journey full of joys (and some annoyances) that has saved so many lives.

-What are the biggest enemies of the liver that can determine the viability of the graft?

– The main contraindication in Spain and the rest of Europe was and remains alcohol. And until recently, the hepatitis C virus. When we transplanted a liver into a patient with this virus, it reappeared and infected him. In 2015, thanks to the emergence of antiviral drugs, the problems have practically disappeared and now most patients do not have to go for transplantation.

Will liver transplantation be a viable alternative in the future for cancer patients?

– Important progress has been made in this, which will lead to the fact that more and more patients with liver cancer will be able to transplant. This is something relatively new, and we must carefully study the characteristics of this type of cancer in order to carefully select the survival possibilities of this organ: the tumors it has, the size of the tumor, etc. The increase in the number of donors has allowed us to increase the indication for transplantation in some liver tumors , not only in primary liver tumors, but also in patients with tumors originating from the colon and metastasizing to this organ, who were not previously subject to transplantation. If we had a refrigerator full of livers, we would transplant an organ to all cancer patients, but unfortunately, this is not the case. In any case, the number of patients with liver cancer receiving transplants is increasing, and we have more and more such cases.

– Has the culture of patient health improved?

– Yes, we have learned to educate our patients, to be responsible for the lifestyle they should lead. And they are. Nursing is now also very specialized and medications work much better with patients and with a habit of taking immunosuppressants or other types of medications. Rehab, diet and exercise have also been greatly improved. Transplant patients no longer leave the hospital with the fear of breaking down or coming back. Here we spoil them a lot, but we teach them to quickly and naturally integrate into their professional, social and family life.





