Wear black in summer? Kim Kardashian says yes with ‘totally black look’ skin in Miami (at 33º)

Kim Kardashian is one of those celebrities who aren’t afraid to risk their outfits and care little if they are loved or hated (or at least it seems so). In her last public appearance, the median of the Kardashian clan did not hesitate to wear total black look Leather in pure Patience Phillips style (Halle Berry) V Catwoman, in Miami, with a suffocating 33º degrees and in mid-July. It might seem like a bad idea when it comes to the coast of Florida in the summer, yes, but Kim is here to show us what black should not be taboo this time of year if combined correctly.

And the thing is, while the material may not be ideal for these dates, socialite He managed to give it a twist to adapt it to the warm nights typical of the time. WITH open-back halter top and long trousers in the same material and biker aestheticKim K left Gekko Japanese restaurant accompanied by his former son-in-law, Tristan Thompsonalso with looks completely in black (curiously, a few hours before the match in which Messi made his debut as an Inter Miami player, both are in white). The style with which Kim kills two birds with one stone: first, confirming that black is also for summer; and secondly, clarify his good relationship with his sister’s former partner.

As accessories the main character Keep up with the Kardashians she chose brown stilettos to match her Chanel mini bagand finished looks join the trend body chain con a silver chain at the waist. An accessory that appears every summer for several seasons, and which Kim is accustomed to include in her outfits when they include low-waisted clothes. As for makeup and hair, the businesswoman trusted her. looks habitual and chosen hazel tones in the eyes and nude on the lips, with a high, long and polished tail with a “lifting” effect. In short, outfits “the very Kim”, confirming that even at this time of year “black is always the new black”.

