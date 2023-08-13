Wear your office pants casually like Kendall Jenner

At any time of the year for trousers from office or tailors can save us by combining them with white shirts, blazers, sweaters in neutral or closed colors. While they always work well, there are times when we can change them to make them look better. This confirms it Kendall Jenner.

The model is a fan trousers tailors and uses them for his shopping days or relaxed walks. Whether black or cream, she proves that these pieces of clothing can be paired with more casual pieces and are just as functional during a day at the office. office.

Kendall Jenner has become an inspiration for wearing office trousers. Photo: Grace.

One of her examples is this image in which she chose trousers black palazzos, along with a gray tailored waistcoat, low-cut nude sandals with double straps, sunglasses, and a printed bag. With several main parts, Kendall Jenner She has achieved a neat and flattering style that we can all wear.

While she opted for a tailored vest, you can opt for a cropped blazer along with a plain t-shirt or top underneath. In addition, you can replace this bag with another one in neutral colors or, conversely, in some outrageous color.

With basic but more casual wear, the model transforms the typical office look. Photo: SelebeMafia.

For those who already have trousers from office in shades of cream, white, ivory or nude, this dress is from Kendall Jenner It will fit like a glove. A powerful person has been shown to combine her trousers baggy along with a white short-sleeved T-shirt, gray knitted vest, black moccasins, belt, sunglasses and a black bag.

In this case, Kendall signed up for a few pieces of clothing to excel in a canchero style office outfit. The contrast between a more formal waistcoat and a casual T-shirt is one of the keys to changing these simple trousers. A touch of black throughout the accessories also helped create contrast between the lighter tones.

With classic and universal items, Kendall Jenner offered two ready-made images for office. This time your trousers They will become the real stars of your outfits.

*Remember that these notes are only meant to inspire you if you are in doubt. No “fashion rule” precedes the main one: always wear what you feel comfortable in!