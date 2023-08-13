Wendy Guevara’s Funko Pop: where is it sold and how much does it cost?

The favorite of the public is already immortalized in this figure, which we tell you all about.

There is one main character in the House of famous Mexico and her name is Wendy Guevara and because of the level of fame that this reality TV contestant has achieved, they just released their funko pop figureso here we will tell you where you can get it and how much it costs.

Wendy Guevara is so loved inside and outside of La Casa de los Famosos that her fans serenaded her last night on her 30th birthday.

Where do you sell Wendy Guevara Funko Pop and how much does it cost?

This is a Wendy Guevara Funko Pop figurine. Image: @factoryfunk.

Wendy Guevara Funko Pop is sold at the Factory Funk store located in Mexicali, Baja California. but this business makes deliveries throughout the republic, which can be ordered from your WhatsApp, whose number is: 6863230449. And the best part is that his price very accessible and from 400 pesosThis is reported by the site SDP News.

And it’s no surprise that Wendy is the only member of The House of Famous who has a Funko Pop figure, because for many of those who follow the air, she will be a winner to the point that she came up with a “program” inside the House, called Resulta y Resalta, which even received sponsorship from a well-known personal care brand..

What other Funko Pop celebrities can you find on Factory Funk?

This is what Canelo Álvarez Funko Pop looks like. Image: @factoryfunk.

In this store you can find funky celebrities as well as athletes, movie stars and more, such as: Checo PerezHe Canelo AlvarezHe Pinocchio Guillermo del Toro, singer Doja Catand even from Karin Leonamong others.