“What a goddess!”: Alejandra Fosalba once again showed that she is pure fire in a bikini

A versatile actress Alexander Fosalba He interrupted it again with sensual postcards from Miami in which he is wearing pantyhose beige bikini.

A talented and beautiful star of national soap operas she posed as only she could, conveying the vibrating energy of summer.

Fosalda, she is already an influencer With over 600,000 followers and persistence in creating content, she completed her look with a white cowboy hat and matching glasses.

He was immediately filled with comments from his fans and colleagues on the show. “But what a goddess!”he wrote Eugeniusz Lemos. One sec Mariela Montero I have the same opinion: “What a goddess, baby, give me the recipe.”

“Oh no, you’ve gone too far”, “Great”, “What a brutal beauty”; these are just some of the reactions to the sensual photos of the translator, both women and men.

Alejandra Fosalba in a bikini is pure fire

