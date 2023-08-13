What are the 20 worst pains people can experience, from shingles to kidney stones | Health | Magazine

Pain is usually complicated, because often they are considered subjective and depend on the individual pain threshold. However, while the pain of a tattoo or the birth of a child can be controversial, there are certain healthy conditions or illnesses that are undeniably intolerable.

According to the UK Health Service (NHS), there are 20 conditions that are classified as “disabling pain” which can prevent you from doing daily tasks and include pains known as broken bones and kidney stones.

The NHS also mentions frozen shoulder as one of the worst pains you can experience, a condition in which a joint becomes so tight and stiff that it is almost impossible to raise your arm. The condition can last for several years if left untreated.

endometriosis, a debilitating gynecological condition in which the tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus is elsewhere in the body, also made the list. The condition, thought to affect one in ten women worldwide, takes an average of 7.5 years to diagnose, during which time women may experience general pain, pelvic pain, menstrual pain and pain during intercourse, sexual problems and fertility problems.

Also among the conditions in the British health system that can cause the most pain. arthritis, appendicitis and migraines occur. The complete list, in no particular order, is as follows:

Herpes

cluster headaches

frozen shoulder

bone fractures

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

myocardial infarction

herniated disc

sickle cell anemia

Arthritis

Migraine

radiculitis

stones in the kidneys

Appendicitis

trigeminal neuralgia

acute pancreatitis

endometriosis

Stomach ulcer

fibromyalgia

Pain after surgery

Of the conditions, Dr. Gary LeRoy, a family physician in Dayton, Ohio, told The Independent: “These are all very serious pain conditions that we commonly see in medical settings.”

However, Dr. Leroy claims that there are also two other diseases on the list: back pain and toothache. According to Dr. Leroy, “Chronic low back pain affects 80 percent of the population at some point in their lives because, as Homo sapiens, bending, bending, pushing, we end up with musculoskeletal back pain.”

Often overlooked, toothache can also be extremely painful, according to Dr. Leroy. As for what to do in a situation where pain “limits a person’s ability to function in society” or when it “prevents you from working, sleeping, or eating,” Dr. Leroy recommends consulting a doctor, as this can have health implications. against the backdrop of prolonged pain. (HEY)