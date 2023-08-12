What are the top 10 novels written by women? – The pleasure of reading

There are many excellent novels written by women, but here are a few that are highly recommended:

Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte

Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë, one of the three Brontë sisters, contains the quintessential nineteenth-century English romance novel. Its pages feature a string of passionate love that borders on incest, bitter hatred that spans generations, jealousy, spectral apparitions and storms, all told with the power and brilliant characterization that have made it a timeless classic.

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

In all the action, which unfolds with great rhythm and precision, Jane Austen brings together a gallery of characters characteristic of an entire era: a lady determined to marry her daughters to the best mate in the region, sisters who argue with their sentimental fluctuations, a flattering clergyman who sins as opportunist… The study of characters and the analysis of interpersonal relations based on customs, essential elements of the author’s narrative, goes back to Pride and Prejudice levels of unparalleled mastery.

The Age of Innocence by Edith Wharton

Into the pleasant world of strict social conventions in which New York’s elite moves at the end of the last century, seemingly without friction and contradiction, comes back from Europe a disturbing Countess Olenska. Independent, brave, “different” Ellen soon draws her young cousin into her mystery Newland archer and will inevitably disturb the charm of a social life that willfully ignores its imminent end. an extraordinary story of great passion lies the conflict between two worlds: the old American “patrician” families and the world of the new rich, who by the end of the novel have already taken over customs and spirits. Martin Scorsese drew from Age of Innocence beautiful film starring Michelle Pfeiffer as Countess Oleńska, Daniel Day-Lewis and Winona Ryder

Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronté

A classic love story, a forerunner of feminism and modern psychology, about an orphan facing her fate.

Jane is an orphan raised in a miserable orphanage. However, despite all the adversities, her intelligence and willingness to learn separate her from the world of gray childhood and she manages to become a governess. While trying to care for and educate young Adèle, Jane will begin to develop a close relationship with Edward Rochester, the father of the ward. But Jane’s love will be shaken when she discovers that a Rochester woman, a victim of madness, lives locked in a room in the house. One of the greatest novels of all time Jane Eyre It was once a sensation, and at the same time a scandal and a revolution.

“Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott

Mr. March serves as a chaplain during the Civil War, and his daughters and wife excitedly read the letters he sends them from the front. This novel follows the adventures of her four daughters, Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy, as they grow up in the warmth of motherly love and try to cope with the adversities of a poor family.

With a view to bringing the work to the youngest reader, Austral proposes a reduced version of the story of the four March sisters. Through Rosa Navarro’s writing, designed to preserve the novel’s beauty, appeal, comfort, and all the vengeful power of the novel, we have access to the adventures of this endearing family that has left an indelible mark on so many generations of readers.

Frankenstein by Mary Shelley

During the rainy summer of 1816, four of the most talented English writers of his time gathered at Villa Diodati. The mansion on the shores of Lake Geneva was where Lord Byron, John Polidori, Percy Bysshe Shelley and Mary Shelley challenged themselves to write horror. This game led the London-based author to create Frankenstein, one of the greatest heights of gothic horror and a brilliant reflection on scientific ethics. The novel is about a young medical student’s attempt to create artificial life and the dire consequences of his experiment.

The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath

This is the story of a girl who has everything a young woman in 1950s New York could want: a promising career, a suitor studying medicine, and her whole life ahead of her. Esther Greenwood won a scholarship to work in a big-city fashion magazine and feels like she’ll finally be able to fulfill her dream of being a writer. But between cocktails, late-night parties and piles of manuscripts, she discovers a society that rejects women’s aspirations, and her life begins to fall apart. Esther – the author’s alter ego – closes in on herself, as if trapped in a glass bell: she breathes the same stale air all the time and there is no way to escape.

More than fifty years after its original publication, bell it has become a modern classic, and Plath’s words in Eugenia Vázquez Nacarino’s new translation retain all their influence.

Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf

Clarissa prepares a party, and along the way she encounters ex-lovers, childhood friends and a suicidal former fighter. Beneath the apparent simplicity, this premise hides a complex structure in which the past and the present intertwine in an intricate narrative game. The author uses the rhythmic cadence of her prose – which flows like the consciences of her characters -, momentary leaps and different points of view to show that behind the figuratively ordered world that surrounds Clarissa lies an inner chaos. In this novel, Virginia Woolf breaks with the traditional British narrative and offers a masterly reflection on transience, feminism and madness.

The Ghost House by Isabel Allende

Isabel Allende’s first novel, House of Ghosts tells the saga of an influential family of Latin American landowners.

The tyrannical patriarch Esteban Trueba has built a private empire with an iron fist, which begins to weaken with time and an explosive social environment. Finally, the patriarch’s personal downfall will lead Trueb to painful disintegration. Trapped in dramatic family relationships, the characters in this poignant novel embody the social and spiritual tensions of an era that spans much of the 20th century.

With an impeccable narrative pace and great historical clarity, Isabel Allende has created a fresco where the everyday coexists with grandeur, love with revolution, and personal ideals with harsh political reality.

“The Sum of Days” by Isabel Allende (autobiographical work)

A piece that is both emotional and written in the ironic and passionate tone that characterizes the author, in which she gives us the sum of her days as a woman and as a writer.

IN Sum of days, Isabel Allende honestly tells the story of her life and her peculiar family in California, in an open house, full of people and literary characters, protected by a ghost; about lost daughters, grandchildren and books being born, successes and pains, an expedition into the world of addictions and others to distant corners of the world in search of inspiration, as well as divorces, meetings, romances, breakups, couples crises and reconciliations.

It is also a love story between a mature man and woman who overcame many obstacles without losing their passion and humor, and a modern family, torn by conflicts and united despite everything by love and the decision to move forward.

These are just a few of the many great novels written by women throughout history.