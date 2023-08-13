What Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s boyfriend, died of and what ALS Grupo Milenio is

couple Sandra Bullock, “the love of his life” and his partner of eight years passed away this Monday at the age of 57. What did Bryan Randall die of? What is amyotrophic lateral sclerosis? we tell you.

The actress and Randall were in a relationship for eight years and even already lived together, in the mansion where they lived, they spent time with the children of the famous; his partner’s suffering was endured in total discretion.

Bryan Randall and Sandra Bullock dated for eight years. | SPECIAL

What did Sandra Bullock’s boyfriend die of?

Bryan Randall, the photographer, suffered Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and continued treatment to regain his health, however, his life could not be saved and he eventually died of the condition after several years.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that Bryan Randall passed away peacefully on August 5 after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan decided early on that his journey with ALS would remain private, and those of us who are caring for him have done everything possible to accommodate your request.

In 95 percent of cases, ALS occurs sporadically. (Shutterstock).

What is amyotrophic lateral sclerosis?

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS for short) is a degenerative disease of the neuromuscular type, often called “Lou Gehrig’s disease”, motor neurone disease or Charcot disease.

According to National Council for Development and Integration of People with Disabilitiesshe andis one progressive neurodegenerative disease It affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

Motor neurons travel from the brain to the spinal cord and from there to the muscles throughout the body, the progressive degeneration of motor neurons produced by ALS causes them to die. When motor neurons die, the brain loses its ability to initiate and control muscle movement.

To date, the causes of ALS are not known. In 95 percent of cases, ALS is sporadic and 5 percent is inherited.

What are the first symptoms?

Difficulty walking or performing daily activities

trips and falls

Weakness or clumsiness in the legs, arms or hands

slurred speech or difficulty swallowing

Muscle cramps or spasms

Difficulty supporting the head or maintaining a correct posture

A patient with ALS lives from two to five years. from the time of diagnosis, but the disease is variable and many patients lead good lives over the years. 20 percent of patients live five years or more, 10 percent more than 10 years, and 5 percent will live 20 years

