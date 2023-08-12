What does BTS’ “BlackSwan” mean in Spanish?

by

bts managed to steal the heart of the whole ARMY with every songs Throughout their careers in the K-Pop industry, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have always managed to communicate with their fans through lyrics and melodies in all of their compositions, so in the case of international followers, knowing meaning in spanish their success is fundamental, as is the case Black Swan.

This song tells us about one of the most chaotic moments in the life of boys, the moment when the whole ARMY can connect, being close to the negative feelings generated by the lack of feelings, so this is one of the most songs the main thing in the group.

Source link

Leave a Comment