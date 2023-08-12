What does BTS’ “BlackSwan” mean in Spanish?

bts managed to steal the heart of the whole ARMY with every songs Throughout their careers in the K-Pop industry, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have always managed to communicate with their fans through lyrics and melodies in all of their compositions, so in the case of international followers, knowing meaning in spanish their success is fundamental, as is the case Black Swan.

This song tells us about one of the most chaotic moments in the life of boys, the moment when the whole ARMY can connect, being close to the negative feelings generated by the lack of feelings, so this is one of the most songs the main thing in the group.

Related news

Black Swan manages to bring tears to ARMY in a moment of better understanding of him meaning in spanish so with this new approach you will feel much more connected to BTS.

What does BlackSwan say in Spanish?

do your thing

do your thing with me now

do your thing

do your thing with me now

What is mine?

What is mine? Tell me now

Tell me now

Yes Yes Yes Yes

ayy

Heart no longer beats like it used to

when i heard the song

I try to make him do it again

But it’s like time has stopped

Oh this will be my first kill

The one I’ve always been so afraid of

It can’t make me resonate anymore

It can’t make my heart beat again

This is what it would be like to die for the first time.

But what if that moment is right now?

Right now

The beats go slow in my ears, boom, boom, boom

I try to run but I fall back, fall, fall

There is no song that makes me feel the same

I cry silently

It’s like the ocean with the lights out, yeah yeah yeah

I go aimlessly, I go astray, yes, yes, yes

I don’t hear a sound, yeah, yeah, yeah

It’s killing me now, it’s killing me now

Can you hear me? yeah

I’m slowly sinking like I’m under a spell, no no no

I try to fight but I feel like I’m at the bottom of the sea, no no no

Every moment becomes an eternity, yeah, yeah, yeah

Write it down now, write it down now

Can you hear me? yeah

do your thing

do your thing with me now

do your thing

do your thing with me now

What is mine?

What is mine? Tell me now

Tell me now

Yes Yes Yes Yes

Deep

Yes I think I’m going deeper

I keep losing focus

Please let me go

I prefer to go my own way

i will jump on it

into the depths of me

I found myself

I slowly open my eyes

And I’m where I work, in my studio

and the waves touch me

Dark as a spasm

They will never drag me again

Inside

I found myself, myself

The beats go slow in my ears, boom, boom, boom

Wide-eyed in my own forest I fall, fall, fall again

nothing can swallow me

i scream a lot

It’s like the ocean with the lights out, yeah yeah yeah

I go aimlessly, I go astray, yes, yes, yes

I don’t hear a sound, yeah, yeah, yeah

It’s killing me now, it’s killing me now

Can you hear me? yeah

I’m slowly sinking like I’m under a spell, no no no

I try to fight but I feel like I’m at the bottom of the sea, no no no

Every moment becomes an eternity, yeah, yeah, yeah

Write it down now, write it down now

Can you hear me? yeah

do your thing

do your thing with me now

do your thing

do your thing with me now

What’s mine?

What’s mine? Tell me now

Tell me now

Yes Yes Yes Yes

Credits: Pinterest

What is the history of BlackSwan from BTS?

Black Swan has an interesting meaning, V song from bts This tells us a little about life’s efforts, which are mixed with fear and sadness when we experience extremely strong emotions that compromise a person’s emotional stability.

Failure in the face of success as established by society is one of the greatest fears people express. Black Swan, so this single, released in 2020, was very well received by ARMY, becoming a key moment for understanding each of the guys from BTS.

What book inspired Map Of The Soul:7?

Map Of The Soul:7 presents us with an interesting representation of the archetypes presented by the psychologist Carl Jung during his research work on human behavior, which explains the various personality characteristics that make up each person in society.

Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook so you don’t miss a single detail about bts and your favorite K-Pop groups.