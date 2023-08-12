What does BTS’ “BlackSwan” mean in Spanish?

bts managed to steal the heart of the whole ARMY with every songs Throughout their careers in the K-Pop industry, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have always managed to communicate with their fans through lyrics and melodies in all of their compositions, so in the case of international followers, knowing meaning in spanish their success is fundamental, as is the case Black Swan.
This song tells us about one of the most chaotic moments in the life of boys, the moment when the whole ARMY can connect, being close to the negative feelings generated by the lack of feelings, so this is one of the most songs the main thing in the group.
Black Swan manages to bring tears to ARMY in a moment of better understanding of him meaning in spanish so with this new approach you will feel much more connected to BTS.
What does BlackSwan say in Spanish?
do your thing
do your thing with me now
do your thing
do your thing with me now
What is mine?
What is mine? Tell me now
Tell me now
Yes Yes Yes Yes
ayy
Heart no longer beats like it used to
when i heard the song
I try to make him do it again
But it’s like time has stopped
Oh this will be my first kill
The one I’ve always been so afraid of
It can’t make me resonate anymore
It can’t make my heart beat again
This is what it would be like to die for the first time.
But what if that moment is right now?
Right now
The beats go slow in my ears, boom, boom, boom
I try to run but I fall back, fall, fall
There is no song that makes me feel the same
I cry silently
It’s like the ocean with the lights out, yeah yeah yeah
I go aimlessly, I go astray, yes, yes, yes
I don’t hear a sound, yeah, yeah, yeah
It’s killing me now, it’s killing me now
Can you hear me? yeah
I’m slowly sinking like I’m under a spell, no no no
I try to fight but I feel like I’m at the bottom of the sea, no no no
Every moment becomes an eternity, yeah, yeah, yeah
Write it down now, write it down now
Can you hear me? yeah
do your thing
do your thing with me now
do your thing
do your thing with me now
What is mine?
What is mine? Tell me now
Tell me now
Yes Yes Yes Yes
Deep
Yes I think I’m going deeper
I keep losing focus
Please let me go
I prefer to go my own way
i will jump on it
into the depths of me
I found myself
I slowly open my eyes
And I’m where I work, in my studio
and the waves touch me
Dark as a spasm
They will never drag me again
Inside
I found myself, myself
The beats go slow in my ears, boom, boom, boom
Wide-eyed in my own forest I fall, fall, fall again
nothing can swallow me
i scream a lot
It’s like the ocean with the lights out, yeah yeah yeah
I go aimlessly, I go astray, yes, yes, yes
I don’t hear a sound, yeah, yeah, yeah
It’s killing me now, it’s killing me now
Can you hear me? yeah
I’m slowly sinking like I’m under a spell, no no no
I try to fight but I feel like I’m at the bottom of the sea, no no no
Every moment becomes an eternity, yeah, yeah, yeah
Write it down now, write it down now
Can you hear me? yeah
do your thing
do your thing with me now
do your thing
do your thing with me now
What’s mine?
What’s mine? Tell me now
Tell me now
Yes Yes Yes Yes
What is the history of BlackSwan from BTS?
Black Swan has an interesting meaning, V song from bts This tells us a little about life’s efforts, which are mixed with fear and sadness when we experience extremely strong emotions that compromise a person’s emotional stability.
Failure in the face of success as established by society is one of the greatest fears people express. Black Swan, so this single, released in 2020, was very well received by ARMY, becoming a key moment for understanding each of the guys from BTS.
What book inspired Map Of The Soul:7?
Map Of The Soul:7 presents us with an interesting representation of the archetypes presented by the psychologist Carl Jung during his research work on human behavior, which explains the various personality characteristics that make up each person in society.
