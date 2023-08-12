What episodes will we see in Deadpool 3? The new report lists some of them

A new rumor reveals some Deadpool 3 cameos, including a Wolverine variant played by a different actor.

Deadpool 3 it promises to be quite an event for the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its return Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Also later came the news that Jennifer Garner will return to his role electra. Now, a new rumor has revealed the alleged list of episodes that will star in the film. Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 3 cameos

A video from The DisInsider offered some new information about Deadpool 3, specifically some of the film’s appearances. According to the report, the Marvel Studios movie will have big surprises, such as an appearance Taron Edgerton as a Wolverine variant or even a share Tom Hiddleston as Loki.

“At the moment all of this is unconfirmed before it blows up on Twitter, but we’ve heard a lot of these names from multiple sources. Brian Cox as William Striker, Halle Berry as Storm, Owen Wilson as Mobius, Famke Jensen as Jean Grey, Lewis Tan as Shatterstar, Channing Tatum as Gambit, Ben Affleck as Daredevil, Taylor Swift as Dazzler, Taron Edgerton as another Wolverine, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Dafne Keen as X-23, Rebecca Romijn as Raven, Julian McMahon as Doctor Doom, Patrick Stewart as Professor X and Ian McKellen as Magneto. Again, they are not confirmed. But it would be crazy if they were all in this movie.”

Interesting that it is not on the shared list James Marsden’s Cyclops or one of the old ones 4 fantastic. However, it is likely that the list, if true, is not final.

On the other hand, if it’s true that Taron Edgerton is popping up as another variation of Wolverine, the question we now have is whether this will be the main version MCU or if it’s just a movie joke.