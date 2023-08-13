Here are the 2 most important events that took place on August 8: What happened on August 8? Who was born on August 8? Horoscope: What is the zodiac sign of people born on August 8? Saints August 8: Whose Saint Is Today?, According to Catholic Saints. Who died on August 8? What is celebrated on August 8?

Here are the 2 most important events that took place on August 8:

● w 1588 The Battle of Gravelines takes place and ends with the defeat of the Great Armada.

In 1588, the Battle of Gravelinas takes place, which ends with the defeat of the Great Armada. Source | Wikipedia.

● w 1974 Richard Nixon, President of the United States, is forced to resign over the notorious Watergate scandal

What happened on August 8?

In Spain:

● w 1235 The Crown of Aragon conquers the island of Ibiza

● w 1736 In Córdoba, the mortal remains of Fernando IV and Alfonso XI of Castile are transferred to the Royal Collegiate Church of San Hipólito from the Royal Chapel of the Mosque-Cathedral of Córdoba, where they now rest

● w 1776 King Charles III of Spain creates the Viceroyalty of the Río de la Plata by royal decree, establishing its capital in the city of Buenos Aires and separating the current region of Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Bolivia from the Viceroyalty of Peru with its capital in Lima

● w 1992 Spain manages to win its first Olympics in soccer mode, beating Poland 3-2 at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium in Barcelona

● w 2001 Spanish scientists are closely following the US launch of the Genesis probe, whose mission is to study the solar wind

In the world:

● w 2001 The United States launches the Genesis spacecraft

● w 2008 The inauguration of the XXIX Olympic Games takes place in Beijing

● w 2010 Zhouqu County, China, was swamped with mud and rocks due to several avalanches that killed at least 1,471 people

In 2010, the Zhouqu region of China was swamped with mud and rocks as a result of several avalanches that killed at least 1,471 people. Source | RTVE.

● w 2016 At the emergency entrance of a civilian hospital in the city of Qüetta, Pakistan, an Islamic State terrorist blew himself up with 8 kg of explosives, causing 63 deaths and 101 injuries

● w 2018 In Argentina, the Senate rejects a voluntary abortion bill already partially approved by the Chamber of Deputies

Who was born on August 8?

In Spain:

● w 1947 born Miguel Blesa, financier

● w 1960 Ima Galguén, singer, was born

● w 1960 born Paco Clos, footballer

● w 1967 Cristina Tárrega, journalist, was born

● w 1971 Jorge Fernández Madinabeitia, presenter, was born

In the world:

● w 1967 Lee Unkrich, director, born

● w 1980 born Michael Urie, actor

● w 1981 Roger Federer, tennis player, born

● w 1986 Peyton List, actress, was born.

● w 1998 Shawn Mendes, actor, was born

Shawn Mendes, actor. Source | Wikipedia.

Horoscope: What is the zodiac sign of people born on August 8?

People born between July 23 and August 22 are Leo. People born under the zodiac sign of Leo are characterized by a number of characteristic features and characteristics. Here are some common characteristics associated with lions: Leadership: Leos are known for their charisma and leadership abilities. They are self-confident and tend to assume leadership roles in various aspects of their lives. Determination: Lions are determined and persistent people. When they set themselves a goal, they strive to achieve it and do not give up easily. Generosity: Leos are generous and kind. They tend to be compassionate and willing to help others when they need it. Confidence: Leos tend to have a lot of self-confidence. They are optimistic and believe in their own abilities, which helps them face challenges and overcome obstacles. Creativity: Leos tend to be creative and expressive people. They like to stand out and look for ways to express their individuality through art, music, theater or other forms of creativity. Passion: Lions are passionate about everything they do. Whether it’s their personal relationships, work or projects, they put their heart and soul into it. Pride: Leos are aware of their worth and can be a little proud. They love to receive recognition and admiration for their achievements. Loyalty: Lions are loyal to their friends, family and loved ones. They are caring and willing to go to great lengths for those they consider part of their “pack”.

Horoscope for people born on August 8.

Saints August 8: Whose Saint Is Today?, According to Catholic Saints.

People whose name is Domingo celebrate their saint by the fact that today is the day of Santo Domingo de Guzmán as well as the name day of San Altmano de Passau, San Severo de Vienne, San Eusebio de Milan, San Emiliano de Cízico, San Pablo Ke Tingzhu, San Marino de Anazarbe, San Famiano de Galese and San Mummolo de Bordeaux.

Who died on August 8?

In Spain:

● w 2007 Nicolau Casaus de la Fuente i Jené, the leader of the so-called

● w 2009 Daniel Jarque, footballer, is dead

● w 2010 José María López Piñero, historian of science, dies

● w 2010 Juan Marichal, essayist, critic, dies

● w 2012 Sancho Gracia, actor, has died

In the world:

● w 2010 Actress Patricia Neal has died

● w 2011 Ernesto Silva Bafalluy, economist, dies

● w 2012 Actress Lourdes Canale has died

● w 2013 Karen Black, actress, is dead

● w 2018 Takeshi Onaga, politician, dies

Takeshi Onaga, politician. Source | Wikipedia.

What is celebrated on August 8?

Today is celebrated:

● International Female Orgasm Day

● International Cat Day

● Severe encephalomyelitis day

● Patronal feast in honor of Santo Domingo de Guzmán in Caleruega

● The day of the patronal feast in honor of San Ciriaco de Atalia in Ibiza