What happened to Bella Hadid? The model admits that she is “finally healthy after 15 years of invisible suffering” | People | Entertainment

Bella Hadid decided to open social media about your problems health which, according to the international model, influenced it in the long run.

This Sunday, August 6, the 26-year-old star went public with a health post sharing this. “finally healthy” after more than a decade of serious health problems, including “over 100 days of Lyme disease, chronic disease, treatment (co-infection) (and) nearly 15 years of unseen suffering”.

“The little me who suffered would be so proud that I grew up without giving up on myself.” Hadid started by publishing instagramadding that she is grateful to her mother Yolanda Hadid, who was also diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012 along with Hadid’s younger brother Anwar. “Grateful to my mom for keeping all my medical records, being by my side, never leaving me, protecting me, supporting me, but above all, believing in me in all of this,” she wrote in the caption to the photo. – carousels.

She continued, “Living in this state, deteriorating with time and work, trying to make myself, my family and my supporters proud, It affected me in a way that I really can’t explain.. Being so sad and sick with the most blessings/privileges/opportunities/love around me was probably the most confusing thing.”

“One thing I want to say to all of you is that 1: I’m fine and you don’t have to worry, and 2: I wouldn’t trade the world for anything,” he added. “I have so much gratitude and outlook on life, it’s more than 100 days of Lyme disease, chronic disease, cure (co-infection), almost 15 years of invisible sufferingit was worth it if I could, God willing, dispense love from a full bowl all my life and be able to truly be myself, for the first time in my life.”

The model went on to explain why she chose the photos she shared along with the update, which included various pictures of medical documents and of yourself receiving various intravenous procedures. “I tried to choose the most positive images I could because as painful as the experience was, the result was the most enlightening experience of my life, filled with new friends, new visions and a new brain,” she explained.

A young woman who “She has just finished a long and intensive treatment for Lyme disease,” according to her sister Gigi Hadid, she went on to say she would return to modeling when she could.. For her part, Bella concluded, “I’ll be back when I’m ready.”

Bella Hadid in a file photo registered at Cannes, 2019. Photo: Shutterstock

This mail It’s not the first time Bella has been open about her health issues. long term. In 2021, the model shared a look at the not-so-glamorous aspects of modeling amid this struggle. “Living with some chronic autoimmune diseases = always making time for IVs”she captioned the post, which included several photos of her hooked up to IV bags.

“Life is not always what it seems on the outside,” he said in a 2016 interview with People and added that “The hardest part of this journey is judging by how you look, not how you feel.”. (AND)