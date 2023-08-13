What health benefits do they provide?

Gyms, also known by the Anglo-Saxon word gym, are places where you can practice various physical exercises and sports disciplines. Usually these are closed enclosures with cars, various equipment and various sports items that are available to regular customers or those who visit it with guest subscriptions.

Depending on the size and type of the gym, there are more or less equipped areas for aerobics, dancing such as zumba, martial arts, boxing, machines or devices such as jump ropes, medicine balls, kettlebells, bicycles or elliptical trainers and the like. .

Valencia gyms can also have saunas, massage rooms, swimming pools or jacuzzis, as well as specialized services of personal trainers who can tailor the exercise program individually according to the age and physical condition of each person.

So what role do gyms play in people’s health? In this post, we will talk about the main benefits of exercising regularly, but most of all, having personalized training plans.

Why is it important that each person trains in a certain way? It’s simple: not all people are the same, they have the same lifestyle, calorie intake and age.

Therefore, a weightlifter who trains daily is not the same as a housewife who wants to stay in shape after a caesarean section, or a teenager who wants to gain muscle mass and tighten her stomach in order to be popular.

Hence the importance of gyms like the Basic-Fit chain, which offers different plans depending on the needs of each individual and, more importantly, one in different parts of the city for the convenience of users.

Benefits of visiting the gym

Among the benefits of going to the gym is the fact that it speeds up your metabolism, which not only helps you burn calories, lose weight (or maintain it), but also benefits both physical and mental health.

1.- Weight loss and control

A convenient, effective and safe way to lose weight and control weight is the first thing that comes to mind when someone asks what the benefits of gyms are. That is, in them you can find individual training programs or to the liking of each person, which is necessary to maintain physical fitness.

With regular exercise, you can not only lose extra pounds, but also prevent weight gain, achieve a flatter, more defined stomach, and even maintain the correct weight after or during special regimens.

Depending on the exercise you choose, you can burn anywhere from 360 calories per hour on an elliptical trainer to 612 at medium to high speed on a treadmill in the same 60 minutes.

2.- Helps prevent and prevent various diseases

By burning calories and boosting your metabolism, exercise helps reduce high levels of triglycerides, blood sugar, and bad cholesterol. By visiting the gym two to three times a week, the body maintains a normal, rhythmic pumping blood flow.

This, in turn, reduces the risk of health problems associated with the cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, and metabolic systems and helps maintain the balance of brain chemistry. The latter helps people with stress, anxiety, depression, or other mental conditions.

Maintaining an active lifestyle with regular exercise can improve overall cognitive performance. In particular, you will be able to learn new things more easily, remember better, organize, concentrate, plan and solve problems.

Similarly, it helps in the treatment and prevention of problems or diseases such as:

High blood pressure or hypertension.

metabolic syndrome.

Some types of cancer.

Arthritis.

Depression, insomnia, anxiety and other mental pathologies.

Diabetes.

Various coronary and cardiovascular diseases.

In any case, whenever you are about to start a gym exercise program and have a chronic illness, you should visit your family doctor and it is recommended that he indicate the type of exercise or prepare a detailed report so that he can serve as a guide. to a personal trainer.

3.- General state of well-being and social life

Going to the gym is the best way to achieve a happier and more social life. Not only because the brain releases endorphins or happiness hormones, but it also gives a more positive meaning to life for those who feel they have little social contact with new people.

Anyone who needs an emotional charge, let off steam or relax after a hard day at work, a visit to the gym can be a great help.

In addition, it is a great way to socialize, meet new and very different people and create friendships that open up social circles and which not only improve your physical condition, which increases self-esteem, but also provides a different and more pleasant regularity.

4.- Improves sex life

Couples often feel overwhelmed, overwhelmed by daily activities, or unable to truly and fully enjoy their sex life. Before going into therapy (unless there is a good reason for the loss of sexual appetite and it’s just a restless routine) you should start with exercise before trying expensive erectile dysfunction treatments or going to a psychologist.

As already mentioned, regular exercise can increase energy levels. Thus, it will improve your sex life, because the brain will release more endorphins, increase confidence in your appearance and overall well-being.

Exercising, for example, can increase arousal levels in women who have experienced loss of appetite, and how this directly affects proper circulation may help men have fewer erectile dysfunction problems in the future.

Why go to the gym instead of working out at home?

Many people think that buying an elliptical, lifting weights, running or jumping rope can replace gyms and this is not entirely true.

While exercising at home can complement gym sessions, only those venues will have the right equipment and, most importantly, instructors and staff to guide each individual’s workout based on various factors.

Poorly performed exercises are just as dangerous as, or even more dangerous than, a sedentary lifestyle, as they can lead to muscle injuries and even fractures if not performed under proper supervision.