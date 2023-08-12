What is a prostate specific antigen test? – Bahia Tribune

A blood test called a prostate specific antigen (PSA) test is a vital tool for assessing the level of PSA in a blood sample. Prostate-specific antigen is a protein produced by the prostate, a gland located under the bladder that is part of the male reproductive system and helps produce seminal fluid.

Moderate levels of prostate specific antigen are usually found in the blood. However, an increase in PSA levels can be caused by a number of reasons, including: prostate cancer;

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (prostate enlargement) Other Common Prostate Diseases Use of certain medications

It is pertinent to note that the PSA test cannot determine the underlying cause of abnormal PSA levels. Therefore, if the levels are elevated, additional tests may be needed for an accurate diagnosis.

What is PSA used for?

The prostate specific antigen (PSA) test is used to detect prostate cancer. Early detection involves looking for signs of cancer before symptoms appear, although these tests alone do not diagnose the disease. If the screening test reveals signs of cancer, additional tests will be needed to determine the nature and severity of the condition.

In most cases, prostate cancer progresses gradually, without spreading beyond the prostate and without causing noticeable health problems. In fact, you can live with prostate cancer for a long time without even knowing it. The goal of prostate cancer detection is to identify those cases that are most likely to spread in order to provide appropriate and timely treatment. However, there are problems and potential disadvantages associated with using the PSA test to screen for prostate cancer:

The PSA test does not distinguish between abnormal PSA levels due to prostate cancer and other non-cancerous conditions. If the PSA level is elevated, a prostate biopsy is the only way to determine if cancer is the cause. Prostate biopsy comes with potential risks. A PSA test can lead to the detection and treatment of cases of prostate cancer that do not actually affect health. If prostate cancer is found:

It might be hard Distinguish between slow growing cancer and fast growing cancer that spreads.

Unnecessary prostate cancer treatment can lead to serious side effects, such as erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, and bowel control problems.

Decide if a PSA test is right for you

The decision to have a PSA test to screen for prostate cancer is up to the individual. You and your healthcare provider can assess your risk of developing severe prostate cancer by weighing the potential benefits of early detection against the potential risks. Some factors to consider include:

Age: After age 50, the risk of prostate cancer increases. Family history: If your family members have had prostate cancer, your risk may be higher. Ethnicity: Prostate cancer is more common in African Americans, who also have a higher risk of developing the disease at a younger age and in a more severe form.

A PSA test may also be done. Yup:

You have symptoms of prostate disease such as painful urination, frequent urination, blood in your urine or semen, or pain in your pelvis or back. You have already been diagnosed with prostate cancer and a PSA test is used to monitor your condition or evaluate the effectiveness of treatment.

What happens during a PSA test?

A doctor or healthcare professional takes a small sample of blood from a vein in your arm using a thin needle. After the needle is inserted, a small amount of blood is collected and placed in a test tube or vial. You may experience some discomfort during insertion or removal of the needle, although the procedure usually takes less than five minutes.

Test preparation

Before the PSA test, it is recommended to refrain from sexual intercourse and masturbation for 78 hours. Ejaculation can temporarily increase your PSA levels, which can affect the accuracy of your results. Also, some medications can affect the results, so it’s important to tell your healthcare provider about all medications you take.

Risks and value of results

The risks associated with a PSA test are minimal, with possible mild symptoms such as pain or bruising where the needle was inserted, which usually disappear quickly. There are no specific “normal” or “abnormal” levels of PSA in the blood. In general, a higher PSA level may indicate a higher likelihood of cancer, although it is possible to have a high level without cancer or a low level with prostate cancer.

If you have a PSA test for prostate cancer or due to symptoms of prostate diseases: