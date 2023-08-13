What is amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)?

(CNN) – Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease. Attacks nerve cells in…

(CNN) – Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease. It affects the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that make the body’s muscles move.

When diseased, these nerve cells lose their ability to initiate and control muscle movements, leading to paralysis and subsequent death. People with this condition lose control of muscle movement and sometimes also lose the ability to eat, talk, walk, and ultimately breathe.

One of the most famous patients with this disease was physicist Stephen Hawking, who died in 2018 at the age of 76.

ALS is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, named after a baseball player who retired due to the disease. Other notable patients include actor David Niven, NBA player George Yardley, jazz musician Charles Mingus, and Argentine politician Esteban Bullrich.

News recently broke of the death of Sandra Bullock’s partner, photographer Brian Randall, who “passed away peacefully” after a three-year private battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. He was 57 years old.

Little is known about the causes of this disease, and there is currently no cure. Slightly more men than women suffer from it.

Unusually long duration

Stephen Hawking, who was diagnosed with the disease in 1963, lived with him for over 50 years: an unusually long time for an ALS patient.

The disease has left him completely paralyzed and dependent on others and technology for everything: bathing, dressing, eating, moving and talking. He could only move a few fingers on one hand.

In 1963, Hawking was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Three years later he defended his doctoral dissertation in physical theory. His dissertation was on black holes. (Photo: MENACHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images)

“I try to lead as normal a life as possible and not think about my condition and not regret the things that it prevents me from doing, and there are not many of them,” he wrote on his website.

“I was lucky, my condition progressed more slowly than usual. But even so, we must not lose hope,” he added.

Hawking’s life, including his struggle with ALS, was filmed in 2014 in The Theory of Everything starring Eddie Redmayne.

In 2014, 17 million people joined the popular Ice Bucket Challenge, including the Italy national football team pictured in September of that year. (Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images)

“Ice Bucket Challenge”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that between 20,000 and 30,000 people in the country suffer from ALS, with about 5,000 new cases each year. The diagnosis is usually made between the ages of 55 and 75. On average, patients live two to five years from the onset of symptoms.

There are two types of ALS: sporadic, which is more common, and familial. The latter is hereditary: children of affected individuals have a 50/50 chance of inheriting the condition, and people with familial ALS live an average of only one to two years after the onset of symptoms. However, this happens much less frequently: 90% of cases are sporadic ALS.

The disease became widely known in 2014 when Pete Frates, a former Boston College basketball player who had lived with ALS since 2012, started an ice bucket competition. The challenge went viral and greatly increased awareness of the disease and also led to a significant increase in donations to the ALS Association.

“We have never seen anything like it in the history of the disease,” Barbara Newhouse, president and CEO of the association, said in a press release at the time.

Unknown cause of ALS

According to the ALS Association, no one knows what causes the disease, and for reasons still unknown, military veterans are twice as likely to be diagnosed with ALS.

Scientists are studying many factors that may be associated with ALS, such as genetics and environmental exposure,” the CDC said in a statement.

“Other scientists have studied diet or injury. For most cases of ALS, no cause has been found. In the future, scientists may find that many factors together cause ALS.”

Until 2017, there was only one drug for ALS approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It only extended survival by a few months. In May 2017, the FDA approved the first new drug in over 20 years to treat this disease.

Editor’s note. This article was originally published in 2018 and updated in August 2023.

