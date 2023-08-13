What is an irritable bowel? Is this compatible with typical beach bar meals?

Irritable bowel syndrome, more commonly known as irritable bowel syndrome, is a non-serious digestive disorder.





But although it is not serious, it is very annoying for patients suffering from it, since its symptoms are a chronic picture of pain and bloating, which is usually accompanied by alternating or combined periods of diarrhea and / or constipation.

These are symptoms that appear after eating and usually improve with a bowel movement.

The exact origin of irritable bowel is unknown. Experts point to several reasons, such as:





stress

Change in the gut microbiota

intolerance

infections…

And since the exact cause has not been identified, there is no specific treatment.

What experts are sure of is that symptoms improve when patients follow balanced dietary recommendations.

Summer and irritable bowel

But of course, for many people, summer vacation is synonymous with relaxation and enjoyment, leaving aside the routine… which can exacerbate irritable bowel symptoms.

During the summer season, there is a trend towards more flexible schedules and more hearty meals, increased consumption of fats, fried foods or sugar, which, although not good for anyone, is even less good for people suffering from digestive disorders. Problems. For this reason, experts recommend continuing to monitor your gut health, including in the summer.

And that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy those little summer pleasures like dining out with family or friends, at a beach bar, or anywhere else.





The key is to choose good foods that guarantee a balanced diet and stay active to ensure proper bowel function.

Nutrition advice

As the FEAD digestion experts explain:

“When it comes to irritable bowel syndrome, there are no forbidden or harmful foods. Each person should determine which foods make them feel worse and reduce or eliminate them.”

As such, there is no single option when it comes to recommending which food to choose on one of these beach bar trips.

But what does exist is a certain consensus about which foods worsen or improve symptoms.

Those to avoid include:

Dairy products, especially cows.



Very fatty food.

Spice.

Alcohol.

Caffeine.

Carbonated drinks.

Raw products.

Cruciferous vegetables such as cauliflower, broccoli or Brussels sprouts.

On the contrary, there are certain foods that have been shown to be more effective in combating irritable bowel syndrome, such as:

dietary meat

Eggs

Fish

Some vegetables such as zucchini.

But while there are predominantly good or bad products, FEAD warns that:

“It’s hard to come up with a list of banned and allowed foods because it’s not an exact science.”

For example, soluble fiber foods appear to be better than insoluble fiber foods for most patients.

Because we are dealing with trial and error. And for this reason, it is important to have the follow-up of a professional who adapts the diet to each individual case,” he notes. Sara Rueda, nutritionist Sanitas BlueU.

What to eat at a beach bar?

When it is necessary to eat out and the options are not too wide, as can happen at a beach bar, nutritionists recommend betting on simplicity and betting on grilled meat or fish, avoiding fried whenever possible.

Besides, what we eat is just as important as how we eat it. And as Sarah Rueda explains: