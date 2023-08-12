What is belikor? Controversial mix of genres

Nowadays, a mixture of genres circulates on social networks, which have received the name “military”here we tell you what this new music is about, which may well cause controversy among the most purist metalheads.

In social networks, it is increasingly possible to find mixtures of musical genres, after visiting which we find “belicor”, a set of music that will generate controversy the most puristic metalheads.

But,What?, well, from a user account identified as Jaka or Jack A.guitarist, music producer from Zacatecas, Mexico, started playing guitar in style metal worker along with the genus known as lying.

The latter have become popular among new generations, especially among those who have already used platforms such as tik tak.

What are recumbent corridors?

hallways lying, born between northern Mexico and the US, Dan Sanchezthe composer, originally from Sonora, declares himself the creator of this genre in an interview he gave to Pepe Garza, a well-known regional Mexican producer in the American Union, although he mentions that he was a singer. Nathanael Cano which made them famous.

Some position this genre with the release of an album called “Lyingin which Dan Sanchez, Nathanael Cano and Junior H. in 2019 produced by the company humble ranch and its owner Jimmy Humble.

But talking about where they came from and how they arose also causes controversy among his followers because they also pay tribute to Nathanael Cano.

Gradually this new genre of music regional mexican positions itself in the tastes of many people, which consists of a mixture of rap, trap, urban music, requinto guitars typical of corridos and regional Mexican music, and tuba elements.

Their lyrics have caused controversy among the population because they deal with such explicit topics as violence, drug trafficking, drugs, and they are accused of apologizing for the crime.

In terms of their clothing style, these artists no longer wear hats or nordic boots, but rather a hip hop style with brands such as Supreme or Gucci.

According to its creator, Dan Sanchezthe word lie comes from the meaning he knew about “lying downaccording to their place of origin, which suggests that they are something of a “crazy”, although they are now also known as warlike corridors, humble corridors, or green corridors.

Despite this, his fame continues to grow, and now new names appear on the same stage. A light weightwhich made it even more popular and part of the culture of some listeners.

What is Belicor?

Jaka or Jack A. guitarist, music producer zacatecasdeclared himself warlord’s fathera mixture of musical genres, among which stand out; metalcore, djent and lying corridos.

From his Tiktok account of just over 33,600 followers at the moment, the music producer began to experiment with these sounds and his guitar, which gave him a somewhat interesting result for some, and something not for others. controversy.

The so-called belicorso far based on what was seen on the social media accounts of the same composer, only made it onto the covers of artists like Peso Pluma or Regulo Caro.

Among his latest compositions stands out “El Bélico”, which is a single instrumental composition with more metal parts than in hallways lying.

While it is true that metal has already experimented with this mixture of regional Mexican music with bands such as Never Never with my agricultural stone Increasingly, you can hear that they combine metal with other genres or cover pop or rap.

There are even collaborations between different genres, such as Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran with Bring Me The Horizon.

We still don’t know what the future will bring or how they will stop this concoction that can annoy purists and non-purists alike, but what’s certain is how easy they are to find on social media.