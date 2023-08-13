What is “Choose me, girl” or why is it called women who did not like “Barbie”?

“She doesn’t get your humor like I do / She wears short skirts and I wear T-shirts / She’s the cheerleader and I’m on the sidelines / Hey, what are you doing with a girl like her? / She wears heels and I wear sneakers.” These song verses you Belong With Me Taylor Swift seems to be written Instruction “Choose me, girl.” For a girl who feels superior to another because of a masculine sense of humor, not wearing typical women’s clothing and, in short, rejecting everything that is expected of a woman. The theme is from 2008, but it became the main ‘pick me’ anthem after the concept went viral on social media like TikTok or Instagram. Because the pick me girl never wears pink, doesn’t wear makeup, and doesn’t like to go shopping. He prefers to watch football, have some vices in the game, and have male friends because they are “less envious and less evil than women”. Pick Me Girl will never be a cheerleader. She big boy, weirdo or geek. And that’s why “better than others.”

In recent days, this term, which has long been distributed in networks, has come to mean everyone who a) refuse to see Barbie assuring that they prefer any other “less rosy” plan or b) they went to the cinema and walked out complaining about the movie. “WITH Barbie became aware of “pick me girls”. Now we have already understood that you never cry and you hate the color pink and you prefer Oppenheimer”, Posted by a twitter user. “ pick me girls that they won’t see Barbie because they #others make me angry, why are you doing this to yourself, little sister? – printed another. The third, confused, was perplexed: “I don’t like BarbieI pick me girl?

According to the Urban Dictionary, the bible in order not to get lost in slang and/or concepts that monopolize network communication, “girl-choose me” is a girl who seeks male recognition, indirectly or directly hinting that she is “not like other girls.” The term was coined by Ellen Pompeo’s character, Meredith Grey, in the show’s second season. Grey’s Anatomy and that’s how the actress stated it in her appearance in a recent special actors about actors from Diversity returning this term to the center of the discussion. “Take me, choose me, love me“(“Take me, choose me, love me”), Meredith blurts out to Derek, asking him to divorce his wife and choose her.

YouTuber Tara Mukni discusses the concept and its implications in a video titled Rise of the “Choose me girl” meme emphasizing their problem: the internal misogyny inherent in women is such that “choose me” focuses their efforts on criticizing other women, viewing them as a threat, instead of focusing on the patriarchal system. “Instead of going against the patriarchy, the criticism is directed against the victims of the patriarchy. It’s a defense mechanism to try and fit into a patriarchal system in which being a woman and being a feminist is extremely dangerous,” explains La Bruja Medusa in another must-see YouTube video to understand the term. She adds: “Almost all of us have had pick me girls sometime.”

In fact, we’ve all been criticized at some point by other women for dressing up too much, tagging along, wearing make-up like doors, or dressing in pink from head to toe (or to go see Barbie or not). And we were even glad that the “stupid blonde” cheerleader in the film was not doing well, oh coincidenceembodies all of the above. Because cinema also used this duality to the point of exhaustion: bad beautiful and ultra-feminine, but stupid, because the feminine is always considered inferior; and a good one is an “ideal colleague.” She does not put up, does not complain, does not waste time on “nonsense”, she is not sexy, but smart (as if one is incompatible with the other). And, of course, all this narrative was accompanied by a clear moral: one should strive to be “good”.

Kendall Jenner or Avril Lavigne are two examples of women who are accused of “choosing me”. The first boasted more than once that she was not obsessed with makeup, “like her sister Kylie.” He noted that in his teens he was a tomboy. – a woman who displays an appearance or attitude traditionally considered masculine – and strives to distinguish herself from the rest of her sisters by pursuing the idea that “she’s better” through these statements. Avril Lavigne, for her part, epitomizes that woman who prefers black to pink, rock pop and believes that the boy she likes can aspire to “something much better” than her hated girlfriend, as she sang in Girlfriend. To make matters worse, the singer did not hesitate to criticize Britney Spears at the time for being too girly or wearing clothes that he thought were sexy. Avril would never dress like that because it was “different” (read “better”), textbook “pick me” behavior.

However, it is not the girls who are to blame, but the victims of circumstances, or what is the same, from an upbringing that taught us to have male approval in order to be valid and valuable. Overly feminine behavior was ridiculed and ridiculed to the point of exhaustion – laughing at the rule, the way women walk or talk, or how dramatic women are is still fodder for monologues – and for that reason, many wanted to distance themselves. out of this universe, doing just the opposite. There is nothing wrong with rebelling against what is expected of a woman, the problem arises when it is used to confuse those who really love to shop or don’t know what offside is.

” reality show in which a group of women pretend to be a candidate and pretend to be the chosen ones, coming to speak badly of other girls or fight Between them, they’re also very “choose me,” explains Makisenta, a pop culture expert on content creation. celebrities and beauty standards. For her, the need for many women to dress formally in the workplace to hide their beauty or femininity in order to be taken seriously is another consequence of this misogynistic display. Blonde in law a good example is her boyfriend dumps her for being too blonde and not very serious, but she shows that the above is quite compatible with graduating from Harvard in pink, tied to a chiguagua, and always perfectly manicured. Because “pick me girl” comes out too.