what is it, symptoms, causes and how to care for the eyes

Conjunctivitis is an inflammation of the transparent membrane between the eyelid and the eyeball.. This membrane is called the conjunctiva. When the small blood vessels in the conjunctiva become swollen and irritated, they become more visible.

This is why the white part of the eye becomes reddish. or pink. Conjunctivitis is also known as “pink eye”.

It is usually caused by a viral infection.. It can also be caused by a bacterial infection, an allergic reaction, or, in the case of infants, a tear duct that is not completely open.

Symptoms of conjunctivitis

Red eyes appear with all types of conjunctivitis, although they do not have common symptoms. Depending on the condition we are suffering from, the following may occur:

Feeling the presence of a foreign body in the eye.

in the eye. yellowish discharge from the eyes or green and sticky in the lacrimal duct.

or green and sticky in the lacrimal duct. itchy eyes varying intensity, which can cause a burning sensation.

varying intensity, which can cause a burning sensation. tearing Crying eyes.

Crying eyes. swollen eyelids.

Causes

Causes of conjunctivitis include:

Virus.

bacteria.

allergies.

Splashes of some kind of chemical into the eye.

Foreign body in the eye .

. In newborns, blockage of the tear duct.

Tips for Relieving Conjunctivitis Symptoms